See Doja Cat's Reaction After She Mishears $NOT Claims He 'F**ked' Her in New Track ft. A$AP Rocky

Instagram Music

The track, which is given music video treatment, appears on the 24-year-old rapper's upcoming album 'Ethereal' that is slated to be released on February 11.

Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat is aware of $NOT's new track that is named after her. However, the "You Right" singer apparently misheard the rapper claimed that he "f**ked" her in "Doja" featuring A$AP Rocky.



In the new track, which was released on Friday, February 4, $NOT raps, "Why these n***as talkin' f**kin' s**t? I-I-I told 'em pipe down, I don't need no little b**h." He continues, "I'll f**k that b***h named Doja Cat, pull up in a Scat Pack/ Windows tinted all black, bulletproof and all that."

Following the song's release, the 24-year-old "Gosha" spitter promoted it on his Twitter account. The post later caught the attention of the "Planet Her" artist, who simply asked in a since-deleted tweet, "you f**ked who?"

Hours later, $NOT set the record straight on the now-viral lyric. "Y'all got it misconstrued [crying emoji] I said 'I'll f**k that b***h named Doja Cat," the emcee, whose real name is Edy Edouard, penned on Twitter.

"Doja" arrived along with its music video, which was directed by Hidji and produced by AWGE. The visuals gives New York vibes as it shows with $NOT and Rocky running through parks, subways and tunnels.

The track appears on $NOT's upcoming album "Ethereal" which is slated to be released on February 11. Aside from Rihanna's boyfriend, the new record will feature guest appearances from Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Joey Bada$$ and Juicy J among others.

In addition to Doja, $NOT used Halle Berry's name as a title of his track featuring Juicy J. The 14-track set also includes "My World (Intro)", "Blue Moon" ft. Teddi Jones, "Go!", "5:00 AM", "Alone" ft. Trippie, "Set" ft. Lil Yachty, "Eye Eye Eye" ft. Kevin, "Euphoric", "How U Feel", "Fighting Me", "Attachment" as well as "Once Upon A Time (Outro)".