2 Chainz Details Incident Involving His Wife, Kids and 'Disrespectful' Uber Driver

The one-half of hip-hop duo Playaz Circle previously called out Uber on Instagram as he let out a video of his wife Kesha Epps arguing with the said driver.

Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - 2 Chainz has offered more details regarding a recent incident involving his wife Kesha Epps, their kids and a "disrespectful" Uber driver. The "Beez in the Trap" rapper spoke up about the matter when sitting down with Hot 97.



In the interview, the 44-year-old recording artist explained that it was his "genius" daughter who "was videotaping" the whole moment. He noted that the ordeal happened when his family watched a "volleyball tournament out of town."

"It was snowing, and so my driver I guess end up getting an Uber to go to some steakhouse," the one-half of hip-hop duo Playaz Circle continued elaborating. "When they get back, something lead to something else where my wife felt disrespected by the driver."

"He acted like he wanted to put 'em out but that wasn't going to happen because it was snowing and she with her kids," the Georgia-born emcee added. "My wife is a very sweet person, but when it involved the kids, animal instincts kicked in."

2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed K. Epp, previously called out Uber on Instagram as he shared a video of his wife arguing with the driver. In the clip, Kesha could be heard calling him a "p***y-a** n***a" as she asked security to step in.

"Hey @uber we need to get this right," 2 Chainz penned in the accompaniment of the post. "A driver was very disrespectful to my wife and kids and tried to put them out in the snow."

Now, in the interview, the "We Own It" spitter divulged that "Uber has reached out" to him. "I have so many receipts. My daughter did a great job with just sitting there filming the whole thing," he said, adding that he doesn't know what would happen if he was at the scene.