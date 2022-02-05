Ken Jeong 'Felt Disrespected' After Rudy Giulani Reveal on 'The Masked Singer'

WENN/Avalon TV

It has been said that Ken's background as a doctor is the reason why he is mad at the former personal attorney for former president Donald Trump, who mishandled COVID-19 pandemic during his administration.

Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ken Jeong was not only upset when it was revealed that Rudy Giulani was one of "The Masked Singer" contestants in season 7. According to a new report, the judge, who walked off the stage after the reveal, was "livid."

"Ken was super upset and indeed stormed out," a "source close to the set" told PEOPLE. "[Fellow judge] Robin [Thicke] actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn't storm out because of Giuliani."

The source added that "Ken felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask which is why he walked off. There's no way he could hide his feelings."

It was then reported that Ken's background as a doctor was the reason why he was mad at the former personal attorney for Donald Trump. That made him part of Donald's administration that mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic from the start.

While Ken and Robin Thicke exited the stage after the shocking reveal, two other judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger reportedly stayed onstage and grilled the former Mayor of New York City, who supports Donald's baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

FOX has yet to comment on the report regarding Rudy's involvement in the upcoming season of its hit show. Prior to Rudy, the singing competition series left the judges and viewers in shock after another controversial Republican politician Sarah Palin, was unveiled as The Bear in a season 3 episode that aired back in March 2020.

Rudy's costume, meanwhile, remains to be seen. The new seventh season of "The Masked Singer" is scheduled to premiere on March 9.