Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Instagram Celebrity

When making her return to Instagram, the wife of the convicted sex offender shares a cryptic message to defend her husband that reads, 'There is more to the story.'

Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Anna Duggar has broken her social media silence following Josh Duggar's guilty verdict last December. When returning to Instagram, the "Counting On" alum shared a cryptic message to defend her convicted husband.

Taking to her social media account on Friday, February 4, the 33-year-old shared a statement of support for her husband. "There is more to the story," she wrote, along with instructions for her followers to "see link in bio."

The link revealed Josh's motion for acquittal. In the court documents, Josh's attorneys argued that the prosecution failed to present evidence that he "knew that the visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct."

The prosecution claimed during the trial that Josh's work computer showed minors under the age of 12. "The evidence elicited at trial does not support a conviction on either count -- even in the light most favorable to the Government," the legal document continued.

It also argued that there was no evidence that Josh actually viewed the child porn images allegedly found on his computer. "Indeed, the evidence at trial established that certain files allegedly found on the HP desktop computer were never viewed by any user of the computer and that all the files at issue had been deleted shortly after being downloaded," the motion read.

The paperwork added that "the jury had no evidence that Duggar personally viewed any specific portion of any of the files allegedly found on the computer." The lawyers of the disgraced reality star, who used family photo as wallpaper of his computer, also insisted that "there was no evidence of mens rea from which the jury could base its guilty verdict as to each count."

The document also mentioned Caleb Williams, an ex-employee, as "an individual who had access to the car lot and the HP desktop computer during certain relevant time periods." It's said that "law enforcement had failed to meaningfully investigate the possibility that anyone other than Duggar may have committed the crimes charged," meaning that they believed Caleb should be tried.

Anna's last Instagram post was on November 16, 2021, less than two weeks before Josh's trial began. The post showed the couple's infant daughter and seventh child, Madyson Lily Duggar. "Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!" she captioned the sweet photo.

Josh was arrested on April 29, 2021, when a federal grand jury in Arkansas indicted the former reality star for "knowingly" receiving images of children under the age of 12. He was then charged with one count each of possessing and receiving child pornography. His trial began in November last year and concluded on December 9, when he was convicted on both charges. Josh is currently behind bars while awaiting a sentencing date.

Anna, for her part, has been supportive of her husband. In January, the mom of seven reportedly had multiple video calls a day with the convicted sex offender after she was banned from visiting him in jail.

A video visitation log accessed by Instagram user Katie Joy, under the username @withoutacrystalball, saw that Anna had up to five video visits a day with Josh after he was taken into custody. The log showed that Anna had at least one video call with Josh on most of those days, maxing out at five on Christmas Eve. Those video calls cost $0.25 per minute, with the most expensive calls featured on the log coming in at $7.50 for 30 minutes.