Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

When sharing valuable lessons after putting an end to her feud with the 'Anaconda' raptress, the one-half of the rap duo City Girls says that people should 'be careful' of things they say as 'it might catch up' one day.

Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami seemingly has learned valuable lessons after putting an end to her feud with Nicki Minaj. In a new interview, the one-half of the Miami rap duo City Girls warned people against "trolling" and "being childish."

During her 28th birthday party in Miami Beach on Thursday night, February 3, the "Act Up" raptress spoke with The Neighborhood Talk about the biggest lesson she learned from tweeting hurtful things about Nicki. "Be careful of the things you say 'cause it might catch up with you one day," she told the outlet. "I would tell my younger self to just stop trolling, stop being childish, grow up and be mindful of the things you say because everybody is human."

Yung Miami's comments came one day after Nicki shared to the public that there's no bad blood between her and City Girls. Taking to her Twitter account on Wednesday, the Trinidadian rapper unveiled, "Just had a great convo with @ThegirlJT & @YungMiami305," adding, "Let's move on & make new memories y'all," along with a unicorn emoji.

In response, Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, simply commented, "Queen tingz," adding a unicorn and two red heart emojis. Meanwhile, JT, born Jatavia Shakara Johnson, quoted Nicki's tweet and wrote, "Sag sister! [red heart emoji] thank you for your time, your advice! A true queen…love you!"

Previously, Nicki explained why she hasn't gotten in the studio with the duo in an interview with "The Morning Hustle" radio show. The "Super Bass" raptress first explained, "I don't know."

Nicki then admitted that she saw a video of the City Girls years ago and was thinking about jumping on a record of theirs. She later changed her mind after being alerted to some harsh comments JT and Yung Miami allegedly made about her in interviews and past tweets.

"And the thing is whenever you post something on the internet, it's there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview, it's there forever," Nicki elaborated further. She then added an analogy about wanting to go to dinner with someone, only to find out the person previously said unflattering things about her in the past.

"So, as an artist and a human being first, if I, as just a regular human, was about to go to dinner with you tonight and then I get something that says, 'Yo, she don't really f**k with you like that, she was saying this and she don't really like you, and she said she hopes you actually never pop or never flourish,' " Nicki explained. "I'm not gonna go out to dinner with you anymore because now I know that I like you, but you don't really like me."

Nicki added, "That's just a human way to feel, if you hear somebody was saying things about you, not just one thing, but repeated things, repeated tweets for years, not just one thing." The "Anaconda" hitmaker concluded, "It's about, why would I work with somebody who doesn't like me?"