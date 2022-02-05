Adele's Beau Rich Paul Caught Enjoying Meal Alone After She Denied Rumors of Relationship Issues

Instagram Celebrity

The sports agent is spotted stepping out alone just days after the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker debunked reports claiming their crumbling relationship caused her to postpone her Las Vegas residency.

Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul is seen for the first time amid rumors there's trouble in paradise in their relationship. The sports agent was spotted stepping out alone without his girlfriend after the "Easy On Me" hitmaker denied the speculations.

On Thursday, February 3, the 40-year-old CEO of Klutch Sports Group was photographed enjoying his fancy dinner alone in Beverly Hills. He donned black velour sweats, a striped jailbird T-shirt, an oversized denim jacket and a pair of black-and-yellow Nike sneakers.

At another point in the night, Rich attended the Lakers-Clippers game at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The entrepreneur sat courtside with Machine Gun Kelly. The two were also spotted deep in conversation.

Rich's sighting arrived just two days after Adele set the record straight on rumors that their relationship is in trouble which later caused her to cancel her Las Vegas residency less than 24 hours before the opening night. When confirming that she would be performing at the upcoming Brit Awards, she cheekily added at the end of her caption, "Oh, and Rich sends his love."

Previously, a source claimed that "there's trouble in paradise" which prevented Adele from performing on stage. A separate insider also said that the Grammy-winning singer made "shouting and sobbing" calls to Rich during rehearsals for her Vegas residency.

The source linked to the management team at Caesars Palace, where the shows were to take place, said that the chart-topper singer "has been crying and couldn't get through a single full rehearsal for the past month." The insider added, "Just constantly on the phone with Rich … loudly shouting and sobbing." It's also said that she "has barely rehearsed because she is constantly in the middle of an emotional shootout."

Just two hours after tearfully announcing that she had to postpone her Vegas shows, Adele reportedly took a private jet to Los Angeles and went straight to her boyfriend's Beverly Hills mansion. She was also spotted sneaking into the property wearing slippers and a $450 Louis Vuitton shawl over her hoodie.