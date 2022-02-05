 
 

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Public Appearance in a Year as He Drives Dream for Playdate

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Public Appearance in a Year as He Drives Dream for Playdate
Instagram
Celebrity

The younger Kardashian sibling was spotted dropping his and ex Blac Chyna's five-year-old daughter Dream to a rock climbing facility for a playdate with her cousins.

  • Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rob Kardashian is making a rare appearance. On Thursday, February 3, the younger Kardashian sibling was spotted dropping his five-year-old daughter Dream to a rock climbing facility for a playdate.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum has been staying lowkey for the past years. Some new pictures, which were obtained by HollywoodLife.com, saw Rob wearing a black baseball cap.

It was hard to see Rob's clothes as he remained inside the SUV. However, he seemingly was dressed in dark clothes. As for his little girl, she seemed to be in good spirits. She donned a light pink top and black pants for the outing with her cousins.

  See also...

A source revealed to the news outlet that the cousins were super cute on their rock climbing playdate. During the playdate, the staff helped them with the rock climbing gear. "We were just helping them with their harnesses and climbing," the insider said.

The informant added, "They were adorably competing against each other but it was all in fun. (Dream and True) were really sweet and they were just laughing, playing; it seems like they had a really good time."

Rob is currently amid an ongoing legal battle with his ex-fiance Blac Chyna. The two are having custody battle for their daughter while throwing accusations against each other. They included revenge porn and domestic violence.

While Rob may have appeared occasionally at family events, he will not be in the famous family's new Hulu show. "Rob will NOT be appearing in their Hulu show because he does not want his life or the life of his daughter to be a part of it. Everyone respects this decision," said a source last November. "He has a solid relationship with all of his family. He also has a great relationship with his nieces and nephews. More importantly, Rob is a great father to his daughter and puts her before anything."

You can share this post!

Julia Fox Claims She Told Kanye West About What Happened Between Her and Drake

Adele's Beau Rich Paul Caught Enjoying Meal Alone After She Denied Rumors of Relationship Issues
Related Posts
Rob Kardashian Is Dating and Feeling 'Really Good About Himself,' Khloe Kardashian Says

Rob Kardashian Is Dating and Feeling 'Really Good About Himself,' Khloe Kardashian Says

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Custody of Daughter Dream After 3 Years of Legal Battle

Rob Kardashian Celebrates 'Baby Girl' Dream's 4th Birthday With Sweet Tributes

Rob Kardashian Celebrates 'Baby Girl' Dream's 4th Birthday With Sweet Tributes

Rob Kardashian's Attempt to Dismiss Blac Chyna Lawsuit Gets Denied

Rob Kardashian's Attempt to Dismiss Blac Chyna Lawsuit Gets Denied

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Asks for Prayers as His Mother Is in ICU With Pneumonia and COVID

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Dascha Polanco 'Distraught' Following Boyfriend Xtassy's Death

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Joe Rogan Apologizes for Calling Black People 'Apes' And Using N-Word, Insists He's Not Racist

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Twins

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Rod Stewart's Daughter Kimberly Flaunts Diamond Ring While Announcing Engagement to Jesse Shapira

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Anna Duggar Breaks Social Media Silence to Fiercely Defend Convicted Husband Josh

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Azealia Banks Blasts Kanye West for Bullying North and 'Talking S**t' About Kim Kardashian

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Dwayne Johnson Retracts Support for Joe Rogan Amid N-Word Controversy: 'I've Become Educated'

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami Warns Against 'Trolling' and 'Being Childish' After Squashing Beef With Nicki Minaj

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Kodak Black Caught in Bed With Mystery Woman After Debunking Essence Dating Rumors

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Candace Owens Mocks Dwayne Johnson's Muscles After He Recants Support for Joe Rogan

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Kanye West Thanks Candace Owens for Defending Him Against Kim Kardashian, Shades Other Celebs

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Columbus Short and Wife Are 'Working on Things' After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence