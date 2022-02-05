 
 

Julia Fox Claims She Told Kanye West About What Happened Between Her and Drake

The 'Uncut Gems' actress, who is now dating the Yeezy designer, says in an episode of her 'Forbidden Fruits' podcast that she and the Canadian hip-hop star were just 'friends hanging out.'

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox thinks it's time to put Drake romance rumors to rest. When addressing the speculations, the "Uncut Gems" actress claimed she already told her beau Kanye West about the true nature of her relationship with the "Certified Lover Boy" artist.

The 32-year-old shut down the dating rumors in the Friday, February 4 episode of her "Forbidden Fruits" podcast. "He's a great guy and a gentleman and that was it," she said of the Canadian star. "Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn't say that we were dating."

"I feel like they've squashed their issues," Julia went on noting. "Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told him, like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I'm just an honest person, I guess."

Julia additionally revealed that she hung out with Drake long before she became an item with his former nemesis Kanye. "That was fully 2020, like, two years ago," she pointed out.

Page Six previously divulged that Julia and Drake dated one year before she began seeing Kanye. The "God's Plan" hitmaker reportedly reached out to Julia first via an Instagram DM to compliment her on her performance in the 2019 Adam Sandler-starring movie "Uncut Gems".

At that time, the Gotham Award winner was still in a relationship with Peter Artemiev. She allegedly got back in touch with Drake on Instagram after her romance with her longtime partner crumbled.

Regardless, Julia is now in a happy relationship with Kanye. The lovebirds don't even shy away from showing their affection to one another in public.

Earlier this month, the "No Sudden Move" actress and her boyfriend celebrated her 32nd birthday together. During a party held at New York City's French restaurant Lucien, the Yeezy designer was seen holding her from behind as she blew out her birthday candles.

