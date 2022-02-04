Kanye West and Julia Fox Accused of Faking Their Romance After Packing on PDAs on Her 32nd Birthday

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

In a video surfacing online, the billionaire Yeezy designer is seen holding his actress girlfriend from behind as she blows out her birthday candles at a party.

AceShowbiz - Are Kanye West and Julia Fox only acting on cameras? The new couple has been accused of faking their relationship after they were caught packing on PDAs during her 32nd birthday celebration.

Julia, Kanye and their friends had fun at a party held at New York City's French restaurant Lucien. In a video surfacing on social media, the "Donda" artist was seen holding his girlfriend from behind as she blew out her birthday candles.

The billionaire Yeezy designer and the "Uncut Gems" star looked happy as they smiled ear-to-ear throughout the special moment. Their entourage, meanwhile, erupted in cheers.

Some online users were happy for Kanye and Julia. Others, however, assumed that "they're trying too hard" to show their chemistry. One person in particular commented, "Fake love," while another added, "Kanye trying [too] hard to make [his estranged wife Kim Kardashian] jealous lol."

A third individual penned, "Seems kinda forced if you ask me." A different user then echoed the sentiment, "Why does it feel forced?" Someone else, in the meantime, opined, "Those are stunt doubles for this publicity stunt."

Julia, however, previously denied that her romance with Kanye is just a PR stunt. "There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't," she said in a January episode of her "Forbidden Fruit" podcast.

In the episode, the "No Sudden Move" actress also noted that "there's no labels" on her and the hip-hop mogul's relationship. She further explained, "It's people that make each other feel better. It's such a Gemini-Aquarius connection. It's very inspirational."

That aside, Kanye went all out on Julia's latest milestone. The "Famous" spitter, who has been dating the Milan-born actress for less than two months, reportedly gave her and all of her best friends a Birkin bag each. In addition, the rapper presented his girlfriend some jewelry.