Prince Harry Slammed After He Complains About Suffering 'Burnout'

When talking about the importance of 'mental fitness,' the Duke of Sussex claims that he's 'burning the candle at both ends' and needs 45 minutes each morning to meditate.

Feb 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry has been an advocate of raising awareness about mental health issues, but his latest advice apparently doesn't resonate well with the public. The British royal has been accused of living in his "very privileged bubble" after complaining about suffering "burnout."

On Thursday, February 4, the father of two joined Serena Williams for BetterUp's Inner Work Day. During the virtual event, the 37-year-old prince opened up about his busy life as a father when he stressed the importance of carving out time each day to focus on yourself.

"Mental fitness is the pinnacle, it's what you're aiming for," Harry said, admitting that he "experienced burnout." He went on claiming, "I was burning the candle at both ends."

"The self-care is the first thing that drops away. I'm happy to admit that - as a husband, as a dad," he shared. "That is when you are forced to look inside yourself. The only way that you can really combat it … is the inner work."

Harry said he now takes around 45 minutes each morning "either for workouts, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate." He revealed, "I now put in about half an hour, 45 minutes, in the morning when it's like: 'Okay, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one is taking a nap, there's a break in our programme.' " He added, "I know that I need to meditate every single day."

Harry then urged bosses to give their employees time to focus on inner work. "From an employer perspective, you can't expect people will put in work on themselves if you don't give them the time to do it," he noted.

"When people focus on inner work, these people are better at work and are better at home," the Duke of Sussex continued. "If everybody was doing that, the shift in global consciousness and awareness and self-awareness would be enormous, would be vast," he stressed, calling it a "cycle of connectivity."

While he's praised for consistently raising awareness about mental health issues, many social media users slammed him for not being able to relate to the real world. "Prince Harry increasingly sounds like a candidate for the much-missed Transcendental Meditation Party, whose chief policy involved curing traffic jams by encouraging everyone to levitate through the power of thought," tweeted GB News host Colin Brazier.

London politician Susan Hall said the prince's statements prove he "lives in his very privileged bubble without any understanding of the real world." Daily Telegraph columnist Nick Timothy mocked the husband of Meghan Markle, "Harry has nothing but 'me time' and he seems permanently and utterly miserable."

Another Twitter user chimed in, "Prince Harry's workload is giving him a burnout, just think of those who have worked long hours and still can't make ends meet, it must be very difficult being a millionaire for him and his family."

"Prince Harry has never had to do an honest day's work in his life. Any work he's done has been little more than a hobby. Can he please stop pontificating about real work and workers. It's embarrassing," another person claimed.

Someone else added, "Doing inner work is a hell of a lot easier when people pay you millions for doing pretty much nothing, when you can afford all the therapy you like, and you have nannies and household staff running around doing the work for you while you lounge around focusing on yourself."