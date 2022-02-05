 
 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Welcome Second Child

The 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon' star has reportedly given birth to a baby girl, her second child with her longtime partner, five months after announcing her pregnancy.

AceShowbiz - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham may have added a new member to their nuclear family. The British actress/model has reportedly given birth to her second child with her longtime partner.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel and her actor boyfriend welcomed their second child "two days ago" in London, a supposed close family member tells Daily Mail. She reportedly gave birth to a baby girl.

Other details are currently not available as neither the couple nor their rep has confirmed the news. Should the report be true, the newborn baby girl joins her elder brother and the couple's first child, 4-year-old Jack Oscar Statham.

Rosie revealed her pregnancy with her and Jason's second child back in August 2021 by sharing a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. "Taaa daahhh !! #round2," so she captioned the snap showing her looking glamorous in a white dress while cradling her growing belly.

  See also...

Late last month, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" actress hinted that she's nearing her due date when sharing pictures of her rocking a skintight brown maxi dress from Bumpsuit, which clung to her curves and perfectly accentuated her baby bump. She captioned the image with a sand timer and baby emoji.

Rosie and Jason, who have been dating since 2010, welcomed their first child on June 24, 2017. "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th," she announced on social media at the time.

In December 2019, the catwalk beauty talked about the difficulty of getting her pre-baby body back after welcoming Jack, calling it a "humbling" experience after gaining "around 55 pounds" during the pregnancy.

"I gained a reasonable amount of weight," she told Ashley Graham in an episode of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's "Pretty Big Deal" podcast. She added, "I will say, working out in the gym and looking back at myself and feeling like s**t, I was like, 'Now I understand how hard it is for some people to get to the gym.' "

