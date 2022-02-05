Aspiring Olympian Brittany George Died by Suicide at 24 Following Mental Health Struggles

Celebrity

Months before tragically taking her own life, the Australian aerial skier, who was found dead in Brisbane less than a week after going missing, said she felt like she 'didn't have an identity.'

AceShowbiz - Brittany George was found dead in Brisbane, Australia less than a week after going missing. The aspiring Olympian took her own life just months after opening up about her battle with mental health issues. She was only 24 years old.

The Australian aerial skier, who was part of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia from 2017 to 2020, was found lifeless in the Albion area of Brisbane on January 27. Police reported that she'd died by suicide six days after she'd gone missing.

Brittany was first reported missing on January 21. "Family have concerns for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character and she suffers from a medical condition," local police said in a statement at the time.

Following the news of her passing, Brittany's family set up a GoFundMe page, for which profits "will go directly towards funeral costs and arrangements to celebrate Brittany's life." Per the description, the remaining funds will also be donated to Lifeline, a non-profit organization that provides 24/7 crisis support.

"On Thursday, 27th of January 2022, our world stopped as we heard the devastating news that our beloved Brittany had passed away," her loved ones said in a statement on her GoFundMe. The note added, "Anyone who knew Brittany, knew that she was determined and courageous, whilst also caring and kind."

"Traveling the world to do this, she met and impacted so many people's lives in such a positive way that I am sure would last a lifetime," the statement continued. "Always willing to support anyone who needed a hand with such selfless commitment, it was an honor to be called her family or friend."

Before her tragic death, Brittany candidly opened up about her struggles with mental health during an October 2021 appearance on the "Couching the Mind" podcast. In it, she talked about how she suffered a back injury, which forced her into early retirement.

"It has literally been my whole life, I've been 'the athlete' from when I was 2 until when I was 20 or 21," Brittany shared. "I did not have an identity. I was labeled 'the athlete' from a very young age and just rode with it."

Brittany continued, "I put everything in. My injuries [and] my schoolwork went second-hand, everything went second-hand to sport…It was absolutely all or nothing." She then weighed in on the tough transition away from sports. "You're an athlete but who am I? Who am I as a person? Who is Brittany?" she said. "I don't know that…I struggle every day to know who that is."