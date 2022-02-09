 
 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Confirms She and Jason Statham Welcome Baby No. 2, a Girl

WENN/Brian To
Celebrity

Days after it was reported that she had given birth to her second child with her actor fiance, the British model/actress reveals that their baby daughter was born on February 2.

  • Feb 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has broken her silence on reports that she has become a mother of two. Days after reports emerged that she had given birth to her second child with her longtime partner Jason Statham, the model/actress confirmed the arrival of her baby No. 2 on social media.

Making use of her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 8, the 34-year-old revealed that they welcomed their second child on February 2. She also unveiled the moniker she and Jason chose for their newborn daughter. "Isabella James Statham 2.2.22," she wrote along with a photo of a crib, where a baby is seen lying in.

Daily Mail was the one breaking the news about the birth of Rosie and Jason's second child. At the time, a supposed close family member told the U.K. news outlet that the baby was born "two days ago" in London and that the couple welcomed a girl.

Rosie revealed her pregnancy with her and Jason's second child back in August 2021 by sharing a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. "Taaa daahhh !! #round2," so she captioned the snap showing her looking glamorous in a white dress while cradling her growing belly.

Late last month, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" actress hinted that she's nearing her due date when sharing pictures of her rocking a skintight brown maxi dress from Bumpsuit, which clung to her curves and perfectly accentuated her baby bump. She captioned the image with a sand timer and baby emoji.

The newborn baby girl joins her older brother Jack Oscar Statham, Rosie and Jason's first child, who was born on June 24, 2017. "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th," the catwalk beauty announced her son's arrival on social media at the time.

