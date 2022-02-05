Lamar Odom 'Took a S**t' in His Bed on Camera During 'Celebrity Big Brother' Filming

WENN/FayesVision TV

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom revealed that he pooped in his bed on camera while filming "Celebrity Big Brother" season 3. The shocking action was featured in a clip which was released on Friday, February 4.

"I just let the world know that I took a s**t in my bed," the former NBA player said as he walked into the bathroom. A fellow contestant then responded in disbelief, "No you didn't."

To that, Lamar reiterated, "I did." He further explained, "I had to clean it up in front of the world."

As to why the poop incident happened, the 42-year-old claimed that he "trashed" his stomach by drinking too much milk. "Now I got the bubble gut," he shared.

Prior to this, Lamar admitted to missing ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. "[I] was hoping that my ex-wife was in here. I wanted to see her so bad," Lamar revealed in the second episode.

"I had some good dreams last night. I dreamt [about] my ex-wife last night," he told fellow houseguest Todrick Hall another morning. After calling the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum his "one and only," Lamar added, "No, I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back. I miss her so much."

Lamar and Khloe got married in 2009 with Khloe filing for divorce from him in 2013. Their divorce was officially finalized in December 2016.

He also expressed his desire to "reconnect" with the Good American jeans founder amid paternity scandal involving the Good American jeans founder's baby daddy Tristan Thompson, who was revealed to be the father of Maralee Nichols' newborn son when he was still with Khloe.

Weighing in on the drama, Lamar allegedly wrote in a Facebook comment last month, "I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world."