Netflix Announces 'That '70s Show' Spin-Off 'That '90s Show' With Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp

On the '90s-centric show, which will bring viewers to Wisconsin in 1995, Smith and Rupp will reprise their characters on the original series as Eric and Donna's parents Red and Kitty Forman.

Oct 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - "That'70s Show" is getting a spin-off treatment on Netflix. The streaming giant announced on Friday, October 8 that the new seres, titled "That '90s Show" will be heading to the streaming with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp returning.

On the '90s-centric show, Smith and Rupp will reprise their characters as Red and Kitty Forman. The new comedy will bring viewers to Wisconsin in 1995, where Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia is visiting her grandparents Red (Smith) and Kitty (Rupp) for summer.

"Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red," the upcoming show's logline reads. "Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies," Netflix further teases, "it just changes clothes."

It has also been revealed that Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the multi-cam sitcom. Creators Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Lindsey Turner will executive produce alongside Smith, Rupp and Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner under The Carsey-Werner Company. Also executive produing is showrunner Gregg Mettler.

So far, Smith and Rupp are the only the only original cast members confirmed to return for the spin-off. However, Deadline reports a number of the stars are expected to reprise their characters for the series.

Debuting in 1998, "That '70s Show" also starred Danny Masterson, Wilmer Valderrama, Tanya Roberts, Don Stark, Lisa Robin Kelly and Tommy Chong. It ran for eight seasons on FOX.

In 2002, the network aired its spin-off titled "That '80s Show". However, the series didn't last long as it was canceled after 13 episodes.