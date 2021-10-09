 
 

Kyle Richards Comments on Andy Cohen Giving Erika Jayne 'Nightmare'on 'RHOBH' Reunion

Kyle claims that things are 'relentless' during the filming of the reunion, but she understand that Andy does it because 'audience is expecting these questions and expecting answers.'

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards has spoken up about the explosive "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion special. Following a trailer of the reunion that heavily centers on Erika Jayne, Kyle comments on host Andy Cohen coming at Erika over her estranged husband Tom Girardi's legal issues.

"I was like, 'My God, this is relentless,' " Kyle told Us Weekly while her partnership with Lumenis. "But he has a hard job. He knows the audience is expecting these questions and expecting answers. And I know it was hard for him."

The 52-year-old went on to continue, "I mean, my makeup artist, who was there, she was like, 'I was feeling so bad for Erika. Oh, my God. That was like a nightmare for her.' And, like, he has to ask these questions."

Of the reunion filming, Kyle divulged, "We couldn't get out of bed for a day or two. [Erika] probably couldn't for two weeks." She added, "It was very, very difficult for her. It's never easy for anybody, but she was, for sure, the person that had the hardest time in this reunion. Absolutely."

In the sneak-peek for the four-part televised event, Andy grills about the scandal surrounding Tom. "We're going to put you on a skewer, and I'm going to fire up the barbecue," Andy says, before asking. "Why didn't you leave Tom sooner?"


Erika replies, "Where was I going?" to which Andy answered, "I know what you make on this show."

Later, Andy noted that Tom "put $20 million and more" into Erika's account. "Who believes Erika did not know anything about what Tom was doing?" Andy went on to say. It prompted Erika to angrily exclaimed, "Can someone please back me the f**k up on what I'm saying?"

Not stopping there, Andy accused Erika of "manipulating the narrative by saying that the cognitive decline started three years ago." Denying that, Erika fired back, "That's not true. Again, here you are looking at me rolling your eyes." To that, Andy said, "It lands differently when there are air crash victims."

