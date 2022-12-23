The Old and New Gangs Show Up in First 'That '90s Show' Trailer

TV

AceShowbiz - Going back to the basement. Netflix has finally released the first full-length trailer for "That '90s Show", a spin-off to "That '70s Show". The trailer sees Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) returning as their teenage granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) visits Wisconsin during the summer of 1995.

The trailer opens with Kitty getting excited to go shopping for some snacks for Leia and her friends. "I'm going to get Fritos, Tostitos, Doritos, all the -itos," Kitty says to a hesitant Red, who replies, "Don't feed them, Kitty. That's how it started the first time."

The new group then comes to the iconic basement as they share some hilarious one-liners. "Leia, do you wanna hear about the Donkey Kong conspiracy?" Nikki says, "He's a gorilla!" Another friend of hers quips, "It's kind of like how Sheryl Crow isn't actually a crow."

While "That '90s Show" features an entire new cast of teens, some "That '70s Show" favorites will still make some appearances on the upcoming series. The trailer offers insight into the fate of one beloved character, Fez (Wilmer Valderrama). He's seen living his adult life as a glamorous hair stylist with Kitty as one of his clients. "Welcome back to Chez Fez. It's always an honor to have your hair in my chair," he tells Kitty.

Toward the end of the trailer, series OGs are glimpsed. Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Tommy Chong return to Point Place home. At one point, Topher's Eric, Leia's parent alongside Laura's Donna, says to Red, "All I know is I'm going to love her and stand behind her no matter what."

In response, Red says, "That is a great idea because when you stand behind your kids, it's easier…." Before he gets to finish his sentence, Eric, Donna and Kitty all chime in, "to put your foot in their a**."

Season 1 of "That '90s Show" will premiere on Thursday, January 19 on Netflix.

