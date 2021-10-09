Megan Fox Likened to Kim Kardashian After Debuting New Hair Color for Movie Role

Instagram Celebrity

While some Internet users are busy comparing the actress to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum, some others express their disappointment over the former's new look.

AceShowbiz - Megan Fox's new hair color made her bear a strong resemblance to Kim Kardashian. After trading her dark hair for a silver-colored style for a new movie role, the "Jennifer's Body" actress found herself being likened to the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum.

On Friday, October 8, the 35-year-old beauty took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. Sharing a selfie of herself wearing a black bra, she wrote, "This is what the devil's daughter looks like. #JohnnyAndClyde Coming Spring 2022."

Megan's post has since sparked Kim's comparison. "Wait I thought this was Kim Kardashian, one person asked, before another echoed, "Kim Kardashian?" A third questioned, "For a few seconds I thought it was @kimkardashian lol."

Another user was seemingly disappointed with Megan's new appearance as the individual commented, "Megan is taking the resemblance of Kim Kardashian makes me sad." Someone else chimed in, "Damn the kardashians got to her."

Some others, meanwhile, didn't approve of the color choice. "I'm voting for the dark," one person said, before another added, "Dark hair looks much better on you!" A different user argued, "This better be a wig or I am suing whoever did this to you Queen."

This arrived amid Megan's close friendship with Kim's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. They have become closer since their boyfriends, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, are best friends. When attending the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, they described their partners as their "future baby daddies."

In September, the "Transformers" star and the Poosh founder caused social media mayhem after sharing topless pictures for a new campaign for SKIMS, which is owned by the estranged wife of Kanye West. In the photos shared on their respective Instagram accounts, the two friends were seen wearing nothing but black thongs as they covered their chests with their hands.

"Kourt, forever isn't long enough. Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot - an immersive experience @skims," Megan wrote in her caption. Kourtney, meanwhile, captioned her own post by noting, "And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music."