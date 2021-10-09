 
 

Ciara Shares Pic of Russell Wilson in Hospital as He Needs Surgery for Finger Injury

The '1, 2 Step' singer praises her husband as 'the toughest Man I know' as the NFL star lies in the hospital bed after suffering a gruesome injury during his team Seattle Seahawks game against the Los Angeles Rams.

AceShowbiz - Ciara stayed by her man's side amid his current hospitalization. After Russell Wilson suffered a gruesome injury on the field, the singer has shared a picture showing the NFL star in the hospital.

Making use of her Instagram account, Ciara gave her followers and Russell's fans an update after he injured his finger. In the image, she posed next to a hospital bed where her husband was lying down under a blanket.

Russell's right hand, of which middle finger was injured during the recent game between his team Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams, rested on his chest while he flexed his left hand to show off his muscles. He appeared to be in good spirits as he flashed a smile.

In the caption, Ciara raved over her husband as writing, "You're the toughest Man I know. Always dedicated and committed to do whatever it takes. I love you so much my Sweet King." She went on thanking the medical team who takes care of her husband while jokingly calling the athlete her baby No. 3. She added, "Thank you Dr Shin and team for taking care of my baby #3 #RareBreed."

Around the same time, Russell took to his own account to post another photo taken at the hospital. Still fully clothed, he was sitting on a wheelchair while his bandaged hand rested on some huge sponges. "Lion Heart," he captioned it.

Russell suffered a ruptured tendon in the middle finger of his right hand after his hand banged against Aaron Donald's arm just as he released a deep throw on the Thursday night game. Footage of the incident shows the tip of his finger unnaturally bent downward after the minor collision.

The quarterback underwent a surgery to fix his finger on Friday in Los Angeles and will begin therapy this weekend. He is expected to miss four to eight weeks, but his team believes that "he will return to play later this season."

