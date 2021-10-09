Britney Spears Wants Father to Be Grilled Over Financial Mismanagement Claims

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Toxic' singer has allegedly asked her attorney Mathew Rosengart to depose Jamie Spears after allegations were made against him in the New York Times documentary 'Controlling Britney Spears'.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has asked her lawyer Mathew Rosengart to depose her father, Jamie Spears, over claims of financial mismanagement and illegal surveillance, according to a new report.

Jamie was removed as the man in charge of the singer's estate last month (September 29) during a court hearing in Los Angeles.

Now the "Toxic" singer has allegedly asked attorney Rosengart to investigate the shocking claims made against her dad in the New York Times documentary "Controlling Britney Spears", which includes reports he monitored his daughter's phone and other devices.

Former security manager Alex Vlasov said in the documentary, which premiered last month (September 2021), he was hired by Jamie to set up the mirroring of Britney's phone and other electronic devices. He alleged that Spears' father was in constant communication with the team, which was surveilling the hitmaker's every move.

On Friday (October 8), sources told Daily Mail that Matthew is planning to grill Jamie and the pop star's former manager, Tri Star employee Robin Greenhill, about alleged "financial mismanagement and dissipation of funds" and "the monitoring and recording of her phone and placing a listening device under her bed."

"Now that Matt's had the big victory [removing Jamie Spears as conservator]..., he's deposing Jamie Spears and looking into Tri Star [the company formed by another former manager, Lou Taylor] and Robin Greenhill in particular," the Daily Mail insider shared.

"He will be subpoenaing and taking the deposition of Robin Greenhill. It will be coming up in approximately the next 30 days."

Rosengart is also reportedly trying to establish why his superstar client's estate is now worth a mere $60 million (£44 million).

"It would be [looking] into alleged financial mismanagement - $60 million net worth is smaller than one might think it would be," the source added.