Keke Palmer Rejoices as Friend/Influencer Ca'Shawn Sims Is Found After Missing for Nearly a Month

Also confirming that the fitness influencer has been found safe is the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which determines that there is no suspicion of foul play.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer is extending her gratitude after her friend and social media personality Ca'Shawn Ashley Sims, who also goes by the nickname "Cookie", has been found. Giving an update on the search of her missing friend, the actress took to Instagram on late Thursday, October 7 to share the good news.

The "Scream Queens" alum posted a photo collage of Ca'Shawn, who sported green hair, smiling, though it's unclear if the photos were taken before or after her disappearance. In the caption, she announced, "We found her!!!" before expressing her feelings, "Just wanted all of you to know, thank you for the help and support. God is so so good."

Also confirming that Ca'Shawn has been found on Thursday night was the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. According to CBSLA, the 30-year-old was found in a hospital in good condition. The authorities have also determined that there is no suspicion of foul play.

Ca'Shawn was last seen on September 8 on the 2100 block of Broach Ave., in Duarte. Earlier this month, Keke made use of her social media account to ask her followers to help find information about her friend's whereabouts.

"I can't believe I'm making a post like this about Cashawn!!" she wrote on her Story at the time. "I just want to get the word out there as all her family and friends and I are truly getting worried. It has been practically a month since any of us have seen her, we just want to know that she's safe."

Also speaking out about Ca'Shawn's disappearance were her sisters Ca'rynn "Cee" Sims and Chris'tol Sims. The former posted on Instagram, "Please be on the look out for finding my sister to ensure that she's okay and safe. She has abandoned her home, her dog and seemingly her phone which is unlike her."

As for Chris'tol, she explained why the family became worried about Ca'Shawn, "As we've recently started living in separate places, I do not have day-to-day access to her. I'm trying to make sure she's okay, and will exhaust every option."

Before Ca'Shawn was found, Ca'rynn learned that her sister had visited hospital twice after her disappearance. She was seen at a hospital in Pasadena, California on September 11 and 12, but was released from care on both days.

Meanwhile, in her last YouTube video, she accused her father of domestic violence while giving an ominous message. "If something f**king happens to me, you guys know why," she said. Revealing that she is pregnant, she claimed her father had abused her since she was 16 and that he "smashed her head" in early July, but none of her other family members intervened.

"Everyone's trying to convince me that I have mental issues," she also said in the video. "But literally everyone in my family is truly acting f**king mental."

