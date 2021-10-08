 
 

Kelly Clarkson Nabs Two Other Properties in Brandon Blackstock Divorce

WENN/Avalon
A judge determines that the 'Since U Been Gone' singer is the sole owner of two small properties near a Montana ranch, which has been awarded to her earlier.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has scored another victory in her ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The first season winner of "American Idol" has nabbed two other properties, after being awarded a Montana ranch as part of their divorce settlement.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the judge presiding over case determined that Kelly is the sole owner of two small properties located near the Montana ranch. One was a 7-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom 5,352 sq. ft. home in the city of Anaconda. The second home was a 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom home in Philipsburg, MT, which was used as a bed and breakfast.

Kelly told the court that she bought the homes by herself after Brandon "stopped contributing towards the parties' ongoing expenses." One of the homes has already been sold off and the other has a pending sale.

Brandon, who quit his job as a music manager to become a full-time rancher, argued that the homes Kelly bought during their marriage should be considered "marital property" and has been trying to have their prenuptial agreement thrown out.

However, the judge disagreed with him and found the prenup was valid. "The Court therefore rejects Respondent's [Brandon's] position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties," the ruling read.

Met at the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, October 5 after the ruling, Brandon seemed to be still in denial of the ruling. He told TMZ that the judge hasn't ruled on who gets the $10.4 million estate yet despite the judge's decision.

Brandon has been living in the ranch since their June 2020 split. Words are Kelly is ready to sell off the ranch and wants her former husband to leave the property immediately. She's allegedly contemplating legal action to force him out.

