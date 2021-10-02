Kelly Clarkson Awarded Ownership of Montana Ranch in Divorce Battle

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kelly Clarkson Show' host wins Montana ranch despite ex Brandon Blackstock arguing the estate is 'marital property' as they're embroiled in a legal battle amid divorce.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband has lost another battle in the couple's divorce - a judge has handed her the keys to the Montana ranch he calls home.

Brandon Blackstock has turned his back on his career as a music manager to become a rancher at the pad he and Kelly bought, but the singer now has every right to kick him out.

Blackstock argued the ranch is "marital property," but a judge overseeing the couple's divorce insists the place falls within the prenuptial agreement the pair signed - and therefore it belongs to Clarkson, the sole titleholder.

Sources close to Kelly tell TMZ she wants Brandon off the ranch and she's contemplating legal action to force him out.

The "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker and her then-husband headed to their Montana ranch at the beginning of the COVID lockdown and Kelly filmed segments for her namesake daytime TV show from the snowy retreat.

Meanwhile, Kelly sold her estate in San Fernando Valley, California for $8.24 million amid divorce.

She got to keep all the assets and income she generated during her marriage as her prenup agreement with Brandon Blackstock was validated by a judge in August. She was also awarded primary custody of her kids.

The couple married in 2013 and share two children. She filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

She sought legalization of her single status in July and quickly followed it up with another request to drop Brandon Blackstock's last name from her surname. She was declared legally single by a judge earlier this month.