 
 

Shannen Doherty Credits Social Media Followers for Giving Her Strength Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty Credits Social Media Followers for Giving Her Strength Amid Cancer Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, who has been public with her personal health struggles, makes an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' alongside some fellow cancer sufferers.

  • Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shannen Doherty is indebted to her social media followers for sharing their cancer stories amid her own battle with the disease.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has been fighting breast cancer since 2015 and went public with her stage four diagnosis last year (February 2020). Now she insists she's finding "strength" from her supporters online, who have revealed their own, very personal health struggles.

Sitting next to some fellow cancer sufferers on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Thursday, October 7, an emotional Shannen told the pop star, "I think the people sharing their own cancer journeys on my Instagram did a lot for me."

"Like maybe I did for you," she added, looking out into the audience and addressing others who may also be fighting cancer. "It was the people sharing it for me..., who had gone through it (cancer), letting me know they were there for me."

  See also...

"[People writing], 'Hey, I posted a photo during chemo (when) I got really sick... We've been through this, you're going to be fine. You're going to get though this.' And that strength and support really helped me."

"Social media can be a beautiful, beautiful thing if used the right way," she concluded, with a smile.

Weeks earlier, Shannen spoke about living with cancer. At a virtual panel for her Lifetime movie "List of a Lifetime" in mid-September, the 50-year-old actress said, "I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life ... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active."

You can share this post!

Ray J's Mom Reveals He Is 'Getting Better' Amid Hospitalization for Non-COVID Pneumonia

Kelly Clarkson Nabs Two Other Properties in Brandon Blackstock Divorce
Related Posts
Shannen Doherty Awarded $6.3 Million After Winning House Fire Lawsuit Against State Farm

Shannen Doherty Awarded $6.3 Million After Winning House Fire Lawsuit Against State Farm

Shannen Doherty Feels Her Time 'Runs Out' If She Makes 'Bucket List' Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty Feels Her Time 'Runs Out' If She Makes 'Bucket List' Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty Urges Women to 'Embrace' Aging When Calling Out Hollywood's Botox Obsession

Shannen Doherty Urges Women to 'Embrace' Aging When Calling Out Hollywood's Botox Obsession

Shannen Doherty Confident She Will Live 'Another 10 or 15 Years' Despite Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty Confident She Will Live 'Another 10 or 15 Years' Despite Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Most Read
Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing
Celebrity

Keke Palmer 'Truly Getting Worried' as Friend/Fitness Influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims Is Missing

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Kim Richards Earns Praises With Her Apparent New Look at Niece's Bat Mitzvah

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Wayne Brady 'Honored' to Co-Parent Ex-Wife and Her Boyfriend's Baby Boy: 'He's Gonna Call Me Duncle'

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Bhad Bhabie Mistaken for Cardi B as She Shows Dramatic Makeover

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Charlie Sheen Cuts Denise Richards of Child Support After Daughter's Abusive Accusations

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Mike Epps' Ex Alleges He Cheated on Her With New Wife Kyra While They're Still Together

Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love Amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Ray J Files for Divorce From Princess Love Amid Hospitalization for Pneumonia

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Bretman Rock Makes History as First Gay Male to Grace Cover of 'Playboy'

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Brian Laundrie All Smiles in Last Photos Taken Before His Disappearance

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Dr. Dre's Alleged Mistress Admits to Having Child From Affair During Nicole Young Marriage

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

Nancy Grace Comments on Gabby Petito's Case and Brian Laundrie's Family's Legal Culpability

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail

Syleena Johnson Divides the Internet for Saying R. Kelly Should Not Be in Jail

Chloe Bailey Fires Back at Haters Saying She 'Does Too Much'

Chloe Bailey Fires Back at Haters Saying She 'Does Too Much'