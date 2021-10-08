Shannen Doherty Credits Social Media Followers for Giving Her Strength Amid Cancer Battle

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, who has been public with her personal health struggles, makes an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' alongside some fellow cancer sufferers.

AceShowbiz - Shannen Doherty is indebted to her social media followers for sharing their cancer stories amid her own battle with the disease.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star has been fighting breast cancer since 2015 and went public with her stage four diagnosis last year (February 2020). Now she insists she's finding "strength" from her supporters online, who have revealed their own, very personal health struggles.

Sitting next to some fellow cancer sufferers on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Thursday, October 7, an emotional Shannen told the pop star, "I think the people sharing their own cancer journeys on my Instagram did a lot for me."

"Like maybe I did for you," she added, looking out into the audience and addressing others who may also be fighting cancer. "It was the people sharing it for me..., who had gone through it (cancer), letting me know they were there for me."

"[People writing], 'Hey, I posted a photo during chemo (when) I got really sick... We've been through this, you're going to be fine. You're going to get though this.' And that strength and support really helped me."

"Social media can be a beautiful, beautiful thing if used the right way," she concluded, with a smile.

Weeks earlier, Shannen spoke about living with cancer. At a virtual panel for her Lifetime movie "List of a Lifetime" in mid-September, the 50-year-old actress said, "I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life ... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active."