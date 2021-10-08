Doja Cat Unhappy and Tired of 'Saying Yes' to Everything

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker is desperate for a time off as she laments on social media about being miserable and unhappy amid her hectic schedule after releasing new album.

Oct 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat is "done saying yes" to everything.

The singer took to her Twitter page on Wednesday (06Oct21) to bemoan her busy schedule, telling fans that she needs some time off of work.

"Im just tired and i dont want to do anything. im not happy," she wrote.

"I'm done saying yes to motherf**kers cuz I cant even have a week to just chill. im never not working. im f**king tired. Alex (Doja's cat) is getting old hes 68 years old and i cant even be there for him. i wanna be alone."

"its not anybody else's fault but mine anyway i just keep agreeing to s**t i dont wanna do in the future. its my own dumb a*s fault. and then im too tired to put any effort into this s**t cuz im so run down from everything else."

She added, "i like dont care anymore man. (sic)"

When one fan suggested she doesn't do her next concert, Doja replied, "i have to."

It's been a busy year for the singer, as she released her latest album "Planet Her" in June, hosted the MTV VMA Awards, where she also performed, and has been touring the United States.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat quit TikTok early this year because of internet trolls.

"They're not even being hateful they're just unintentionally gaslighting and i'm deada** not fit to just take the joke cuz i've actually struggled w s**t before," she explained. "I have a lot of fear in me so it just adds up in the end when i read that kind of s**t."