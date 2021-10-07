Dolly Parton Insists She Doesn't Have 'Heavy, Dark' Tattoos Despite Rumors of Hidden Inks

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

More than a year after confirming that she has tattoos, the 75-year-old godmother of Miley Cyrus divulges in a new interview that her body arts 'are all pastel.'

AceShowbiz - Dolly Parton has shared more details about her tattoos. Amid rumors suggesting that she might hide some inks under her long-sleeve clothing, the "Jolene" hitmaker insisted that she doesn't have "heavy, dark" body arts.

The 75-year-old country star addressed the matter when speaking to W Magazine. "I have a few little tattoos here and there," she first revealed. "Most of my tattoos came because I'm very fair and I have a tendency to scar when I get any kind of cut."

"I've had surgeries for different things, and if the scars didn't heal properly, I just gotta put tattoos to take the sting out," the singer added. "I don't have the real heavy, dark tattoos. Mine are all pastel. And I have more than one!"

Dolly confirmed that she has tattoos back in September 2020. "I do have some tattoos, that's true," she said in an interview with PEOPLE. "But they're tasteful. I'm not a tattoo girl."

"My tattoos are pretty, they're artful and they usually started out to cover some scar, not to make a big statement," the godmother of Miley Cyrus further explained. "Ribbons and bows and butterflies are the things that I have."

"I was very sick for a while and I had to wear a feeding tube. It left a little indention in my side and I didn't like it because I'm so fair that scars turn purple on me," she added. "I had a little beehive tattooed over it - a little yellow-and-brown beehive with a tiny little bee on top of the hive. The mouth of it is that little sinkhole."

Dolly also divulged that she doesn't have a tattoo of her husband, Carl Thomas Dean. "He's tattooed on my heart," she quipped. "Who knows, I may get some more later... I may just have to get covered with tattoos just so everybody could be right!"