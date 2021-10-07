Jesy Nelson Feels 'Weird' as She and Little Mix Members 'Haven't Spoken' Since Her Exit

WENN/Michael Wright Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson has opened up more about leaving Little Mix and her relationship with former bandmates. In a new interview, the former member of the highly successful girl group admitted to feeling "weird" as she and Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall as well as Leigh-Anne Pinnock no longer talk to each other.

"I haven't spoken to the girls," the 30-year-old singer shared in a cover story of Glamour magazine's October issue. She went on elaborating, "It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then…Nothing."

When asked whether she had seen Perrie's son Axel, who was born in August, or Leigh-Anne's twins, who were born only a few days before, Jesy replied, "No." She then added, "I've sent a few texts, but that's it."

"I can't explain it, it's like there has to be this distance," Jesy explained. She continued, "We were so close so you can't do in-between, there has to be space and hopefully…hopefully at some point in the future we can all come back together."

Jesy, however, set things straight that there's no bad blood between her and former groupmates. "I love them," she gushed. "They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being we just don't talk."

Jesy, who is set to release her debut single "Boyz" featuring Nicki Minaj on October 8, announced her exit from Little Mix in December 2020, citing mental health as the reason behind her decision. "Being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health," she wrote in a statement about her departure. "I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard."

During Fearne Cotton's "Happy Place" podcast released on Wednesday, October 6, Jesy believed that "a lot of people have misconstrued" her exit. "They're like 'Oh, so now she's going solo'," she reflected. "I never said in my statement, 'I'm coming out of the music industry, I'm not going to do music anymore...' "

"I said, 'I'm just going to start a new chapter of my life, I just want to make myself happy. I don't know what that's going to be, but I need to look after myself now, make myself feel better again,' " Jesy added. She then revealed that her mother begged her to quit the "Black Magic" band after she tried to take her own life.