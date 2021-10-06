 
 

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: BIA Channels Inner Queen When Performing 'Whole Lotta Money' and 'Bia Bia'

Music

Meanwhile, rappers Young Thug and Gunna are billed to kick off the 16th annual event, which takes place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.

  • Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - BIA has shut down the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. When performing "Whole Lotta Money" and "Bia Bia" at the 16th annual event, which was aired on Tuesday, October 5, the female rapper channeled her inner queen by donning a diamond-studded ensemble.

The 30-year-old femcee, real name Bianca Miquela Landrau, opened her performance by lounging on an emerald green couch before she's joined by some backup dancers. After finishing her first song, her "Bia Bia" collaborator Lil Jon popped up from the crowd and then took the stage with her to perform their joint single.

For BIA's outfit, it consisted of a bustier diamond-embellished bustier and matching underwear. She completed her look with a pair of Bottega heels and a diamond necklace that bore her stage name. As for Jon, he kept it simple in a white ensemble.

Aside from BIA, Baby Keem delivered a show-stopping performance with one of the singles from his new album, "The Melodic Blue". On a set enshrouded in sparks and fire, the 20-year-old entertained fans with "Family Ties", which features his cousin Kendrick Lamar.

Kicking off the music awards show, which was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, were Young Thug and Gunna. Thug first performed his hit single "Tick Tock" atop a life-size spider with a montage of a video game playing in the background. Gunna then emerged rapping a few lines from "Too Easy".

The hip-hop duo then brought up more energy by doing "Ski" together. The likes of Queen Latifah and Tyler, the Creator appeared to have enjoyed their performance as the formers could be seen bobbing their heads.

In addition to those stars above, Tobe Nwigwe, Isaiah Rashad and Latto (previously known as Mulatto) performed at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Meanwhile, hosts D.C. Young Fly, Karlous Miller and 85 South opened the awards show by paying honor to rap stars like Pimp C and Soulja Boy.

