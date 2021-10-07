 
 

BIA Reacts to Backlash Over Her BET Hip-Hop Awards Performance

BIA Reacts to Backlash Over Her BET Hip-Hop Awards Performance
Instagram
Music

Fans quickly praises the 'Whole Lotta Money' musician for her response to the criticism of her set at the award-giving with one fans saying, 'Wish everyone had this attitude.'

  • Oct 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - BIA has responded to the criticism surrounding her performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards which aired on Tuesday night, October 5. In a series of Twitter posts, the "Whole Lotta Money" raptres addressed the backlash that she received following the award-giving event.

Following her performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, many took to the comment section of the YouTube video of her performing "Whole Lotta Money" and "BIA BIA" with Lil Jon to say that her set was "boring" and "dry." Another person said, "She has a lullaby voice." Meanwhile, another comment read, "This looks like an open mic night performance."

Insinuating that people were just jealous of her, the musician said, "It's giving I wish it was me lol." She went on to write in another tweet, "One thing about me…I'm always gonna stay grateful, and perfect my craft. Thanks for the constructive criticism! I take it all in and come back harder next time."

She also noted, "Y'all are really weird and jealous of other peoples success and I hate that for y'all."

  See also...

BIA responded to the criticism surrounding her performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards

BIA responded to the criticism surrounding her performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Fans quickly praised her for her response. "Wish everyone had this attitude. I respect this, some of them would come online and cuss," one person raved. Another user wrote, "You're only gonna get better! Especially with this good attitude," while someone else added, "this is what i like to hear! love this for you! follow back queen!!"

"I can appreciate accepting feedback and planning to grow as an artist. We need more of that," another tweet read. One user commented, "People are just very rude and wouldn't even have the guts to do what you do either so also fuck em. Respectfully."

The criticism doesn't stop BIA from making music as she recently collaborated with T-Pain on his song "I Like Dat" featuring Kehlani. She also released her song "Besito" featuring G. Herbo (Lil Herb). The musician is also embarking on a 17-city tour with Don Toliver.

You can share this post!

Jesy Nelson Feels 'Weird' as She and Little Mix Members 'Haven't Spoken' Since Her Exit

Lindsie Chrisley Reaches Divorce Settlement With Will Campbell

Related Posts
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: BIA Channels Inner Queen When Performing 'Whole Lotta Money' and 'Bia Bia'

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: BIA Channels Inner Queen When Performing 'Whole Lotta Money' and 'Bia Bia'

BIA on Criticism Over Her MTV VMAs Look: 'I Don't Need My A** and Titties Out' to Feel Sexy

BIA on Criticism Over Her MTV VMAs Look: 'I Don't Need My A** and Titties Out' to Feel Sexy

Most Read
Boosie Badazz Cut From 'Legendz of the Streetz Tour' Following Onstage Fight
Music

Boosie Badazz Cut From 'Legendz of the Streetz Tour' Following Onstage Fight

Iggy Azalea Stunned by Victoria Beckham's Album Review

Iggy Azalea Stunned by Victoria Beckham's Album Review

Ringo Starr Blames 'Dodgy' COVID-19 Situation for Uncertainty Around 2022 Tour

Ringo Starr Blames 'Dodgy' COVID-19 Situation for Uncertainty Around 2022 Tour

Mick Jagger Feels 'Really Good' Over Decision to Keep Touring After Charlie Watts' Death

Mick Jagger Feels 'Really Good' Over Decision to Keep Touring After Charlie Watts' Death

Natalie Imbruglia Blames Recold Label Axe for Her Break in Confidence

Natalie Imbruglia Blames Recold Label Axe for Her Break in Confidence

Ringo Starr Assembles More Than 100 Famous Drummers to Do 'Come Together' Cover for Charity

Ringo Starr Assembles More Than 100 Famous Drummers to Do 'Come Together' Cover for Charity

Lady GaGa 'Forever Grateful' Tony Bennett Remembered Her Name at Final Concert Together

Lady GaGa 'Forever Grateful' Tony Bennett Remembered Her Name at Final Concert Together

Billie Eilish Officially Announced to Headline 2022 Glastonbury

Billie Eilish Officially Announced to Headline 2022 Glastonbury

Kacey Musgraves' Rep Confirms She's Completely Naked on 'SNL'

Kacey Musgraves' Rep Confirms She's Completely Naked on 'SNL'

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Bag Three Trophies for 'WAP'

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Bag Three Trophies for 'WAP'

Tina Turner Sells Music Rights in Largest Artist Acquisition of All Time

Tina Turner Sells Music Rights in Largest Artist Acquisition of All Time

Dave Grohl Admits to Avoid Listening to Nirvana Song for A Long Time

Dave Grohl Admits to Avoid Listening to Nirvana Song for A Long Time

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: BIA Channels Inner Queen When Performing 'Whole Lotta Money' and 'Bia Bia'

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: BIA Channels Inner Queen When Performing 'Whole Lotta Money' and 'Bia Bia'