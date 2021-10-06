'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Releases First Trailer

TV

Released on Tuesday, October 5, the first official trailer of the prequel series of the hit HBO series opens with a silhoutte of Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen as he is looking intently out to sea.

Oct 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - The dragons are coming back. HBO has finally unveiled the first official teaser for its upcoming series "House of the Dragon", which is set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones.

He is joined by Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Australian actress Emma D'Arcy.

"Gods... kings... fire... and blood," Daemon says in voiceover. "Dreams didn't make us kings. Dragons did."

The trailer also offers looks at Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), the Lord of the island of Driftmark. Rhaenys Velaryon, played by Eve Best, also briefly emerges. Later, fans are given a look at Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), a mysterious dancer from the far Eastern city of Lys.

Toward the end of the trailer, Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) makes an appearance. She looks to be in frantic for an unknown reason.

Telling a story of The Dance of Dragons, which was a civil war during Targaryen rule of the Seven Kingdoms, "House of the Dragon" also stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower. "A once powerful knight and a successful military background, so a man with presence and status. Given the responsibility to the king to watch over and guard the princess," an official description of the show reads.

"In the current regime, where widespread peace has led to complacency and indulgence, he feels something of a loss of purpose, but nevertheless serves the king with a fierce, if quiet, loyalty," it continues.

The series is based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood". Sapochnik and Ryan Condal are the "Game of Thrones" spin-off's showrunners with Martin serving as executive producer. "House of the Dragon" is set to arrive sometime in 2022.