Brielle Biermann's Lost 15 Pounds Amid Tough Recovery Post-Double Jaw Surgery

The 'Don't Be Tardy…' star says she has been hungry all the time because she can't eat foods for three months, but the most challenging part is not being able to socialize with her friends.

Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brielle Biermann has a long road to recovery after undergoing a double jaw surgery. Nearly a month after revealing that she underwent the procedure to correct some major biting and breathing issues, the reality TV star admits that it has been really challenging as she can't eat foods for three months.

Met by TMZ at LAX, the "Don't Be Tardy…" star got candid on the tough recovery process. Still wearing a splint in her mouth, she revealed that she has lost 15 pounds because of her limited diet. On the good note, her doctor advised her to have a daily milkshake to get her weight back up.

But that is not the hardest part of the recovery. Brielle said what's more challenging is that she's not able to socialize, because "most of our social gatherings revolve around food and I don't want to go because I'm so f**king hungry and I just look at everybody eat." She added, "I haven't met a lot of my friends in a really long time. I haven't really left my house."

Brielle still has weeks to go before her life is back to normal. She said she expects to fully recover and be able to eat everything by next Thanksgiving. "If not, I'm calling my doctor and we'll have a really serious talk," she jokingly said.

Brielle first revealed her double jaw surgery in early September by sharing shocking pictures of herself in the hospital post-the procedure. In a series of photos and videos posted on her Instagram account, she could be seen having bruised and swollen cheeks.

"Sooooo… i had double jaw surgery on august 23 to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite. this was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life," she explained in the caption. "I sucked my thumb til i was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever."

The daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann went on to share how she felt after the surgery, "I already feel more aligned and can breathe way better, especially at night when i would snore and have to breathe thru my mouth." At the time, she also said that she had lost 13 pounds as she can only eat liquid food.