Kanye West Mocked Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: They Look Like Beef Patties

WENN Celebrity

Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has never ceased to baffle social media users with the unique design of his Adidas Yeezy shoes. After the Adidas Yeezy Knit RNR was released last September, the footwear has become the butt of the joke on the Internet because of its design that reminds people to beef patties among other unlikely things.

One social media user shared his reaction on Twitter. Along with a picture of the shoes freshly bought from the store in a box, he wrote, "Kanye really got Mfs out here rocking beef patties." Another agreed as commenting, "All I see is beef patties in a shoebox."

A third likened the shoes to empanadas, declaring, "I ain't wearing no empanadas." Another unimpressed critic wrote, "These look like cornbread. Y'all buy anything these celebrities put out."

"Banana boats," a fifth commenter simply remarked. Someone compared the shoes to baby's footwear as noting, "They look like my daughters newborn shoes." One other person remarked, "I can't unsee it."

Still, some others pointed out that despite the unflattering design, the new Yeezy shoes look comfortable. "them beef patties look snug tho," one of them said. Another claimed, "lol super comfy home shoes."

The Adidas Yeezy Knit RNR has been made available for purchase since September 23. After the design was unveiled earlier this year, the shoes, which are released in a "Sulfur" colorway, were already mocked for looking like Mickey Mouse shoes.

This, however, isn't the first time a collection from Kanye's Yeezy line was trolled online. Back in May, 50 Cent poked fun at photos of what was believed to be new sandals from the Atlanta-born star's collaboration with Adidas.

Posting an image of the said sandals on his Instagram page, Fiddy wrote underneath it, "LOL Kanye gonna have you fools walking around in these s**ts. LMAO oh my God." The "Power" co-creator/star, however, later changed the caption to read, "@hahadavis is so stupid This is the new wave, talk all you want but y'all gonna be standing in line when these drop."