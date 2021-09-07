Brielle Biermann Posts Shocking Recovery Pics After Undergoing Double Jaw Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

Following the surgery, the former star of ' Don't Be Tardy...' reveals that she feels 'more aligned' and she 'can breathe way better' especially at night when she has to breathe through her mouth.

AceShowbiz - Brielle Biermann has undergone double jaw surgery after sucking her thumb until she was nine years old. Taking to social media, the former star of "Don't Be Tardy..." unveiled shocking recovery photos of herself.

On Monday, September 6, the daughter of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Kim Zolciak posted a series of photos and videos showing her bruised and swollen cheeks. In the caption, she wrote, "Sooooo… i had double jaw surgery on august 23 to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite. this was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life."

"I sucked my thumb til i was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever," Brielle further explained. She then admitted that it's "impossible" for her to "bite into pizza" as well as "an onion on a burger."

Brielle continued, "I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time i ate. that lisp some of y'all complained about? thank the overbite for that as well. i was so scared." The TV personality went on to share how she felt after the surgery, "I already feel more aligned and can breathe way better, especially at night when i would snore and have to breathe thru my mouth."

Before going under the knife, Brielle admitted that she "was so scared." She wrote, "I was completely dreading this surgery fearing the worst of the worst." However, thanks to her "positive mindset, strong family, friends support system" as well as her "incredible doctors," Dr. Kuhmichel and Dr. Maron, she "got [through] the first two weeks, which are supposed to be the hardest, easy breezy."

In her lengthy note, Brielle also told her followers she was warned that if she didn't get braces in November 2020 and have surgery she would "crack [her] back four teeth and never be able to eat again by the time [she] was 27." Following her medical treatment, she admitted that she had lost 13 pounds as she had to eat liquid food.

"Eating [through] a syringe has really sucked now im on to baby spoons and soups or smoothies thru a cup but it's still difficult," Brielle said. "If you have any recipes for food that tastes good blended please let me know!!!"