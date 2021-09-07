 
 

Brielle Biermann Posts Shocking Recovery Pics After Undergoing Double Jaw Surgery

Brielle Biermann Posts Shocking Recovery Pics After Undergoing Double Jaw Surgery
Instagram
Celebrity

Following the surgery, the former star of ' Don't Be Tardy...' reveals that she feels 'more aligned' and she 'can breathe way better' especially at night when she has to breathe through her mouth.

  • Sep 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brielle Biermann has undergone double jaw surgery after sucking her thumb until she was nine years old. Taking to social media, the former star of "Don't Be Tardy..." unveiled shocking recovery photos of herself.

On Monday, September 6, the daughter of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Kim Zolciak posted a series of photos and videos showing her bruised and swollen cheeks. In the caption, she wrote, "Sooooo… i had double jaw surgery on august 23 to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite. this was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life."

"I sucked my thumb til i was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever," Brielle further explained. She then admitted that it's "impossible" for her to "bite into pizza" as well as "an onion on a burger."

  See also...

Brielle continued, "I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time i ate. that lisp some of y'all complained about? thank the overbite for that as well. i was so scared." The TV personality went on to share how she felt after the surgery, "I already feel more aligned and can breathe way better, especially at night when i would snore and have to breathe thru my mouth."

Before going under the knife, Brielle admitted that she "was so scared." She wrote, "I was completely dreading this surgery fearing the worst of the worst." However, thanks to her "positive mindset, strong family, friends support system" as well as her "incredible doctors," Dr. Kuhmichel and Dr. Maron, she "got [through] the first two weeks, which are supposed to be the hardest, easy breezy."

In her lengthy note, Brielle also told her followers she was warned that if she didn't get braces in November 2020 and have surgery she would "crack [her] back four teeth and never be able to eat again by the time [she] was 27." Following her medical treatment, she admitted that she had lost 13 pounds as she had to eat liquid food.

Brielle Biermann via IG Story

Brielle Biermann revealed that she lost 13 pounds after undergoing double jaw surgery.

"Eating [through] a syringe has really sucked now im on to baby spoons and soups or smoothies thru a cup but it's still difficult," Brielle said. "If you have any recipes for food that tastes good blended please let me know!!!"

You can share this post!

NeNe Leakes Hosts Life Celebration for Husband Gregg Nearly One Week After His Death

Janet Jackson Shows the 'Truth' in First Teaser Trailer of Her Documentary
Related Posts
Brielle Biermann Calls Out Critics of Her Ever-Changing Look

Brielle Biermann Calls Out Critics of Her Ever-Changing Look

Brielle Biermann Pens Heartfelt Message After Attending Best Friend's Memorial

Brielle Biermann Pens Heartfelt Message After Attending Best Friend's Memorial

Brielle Biermann Sparks Marriage Rumors After Sharing Cryptic Tweets

Brielle Biermann Sparks Marriage Rumors After Sharing Cryptic Tweets

Brielle Biermann Decides to Get Lip Fillers Again Because People Say She Looks 'Crazy'

Brielle Biermann Decides to Get Lip Fillers Again Because People Say She Looks 'Crazy'

Most Read
Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose
Celebrity

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead While Kate Quigley Hospitalized in Apparent Overdose

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

DMX's Girlfriend Reveals Son's Heartbreaking Wish Nearly 5 Months After Rapper's Death

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Kendall Jenner Looks in Shock as She and Devin Booker Get Caught Up in Fatal Car Crash

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena Declares She's Officially a 'Free Agent' as She Celebrates Divorce From Safaree Samuels

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Iggy Azalea Admits to Feeling 'Offended' for Being Overlooked by Modelling Agencies

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Jason Isbel Joins Forces With Anthony Fauci to Encourage COVID Vaccinations

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Ten Celebrities Who Used to Be Homeless Before Launching to Stardom

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Rickie Lee Reynolds Died of COVID-19 Complications

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson Shares First Wedding Picture With New Wife Grace Gummer

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Michael K. Williams Dead of Possible Overdose, Drug Paraphernalia Found Nearby

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Puzzles Fans With 'Lesbian' Confession on 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kodak Black's Lawyer Slams Housing Authority After They Sent Cease and Desist Letter for AC Giveaway

Kodak Black's Lawyer Slams Housing Authority After They Sent Cease and Desist Letter for AC Giveaway

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year

Minnie Driver Met Ex Matt Damon for First Time in Two Decades Last Year