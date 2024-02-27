Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle Biermann Announces Engagement to Billy Seidl, Unveils Proposal Pics

Instagram Celebrity

The 27-year-old reality TV star is engaged to marry the baseball pro as he got down on one knee and proposed to her, nearly one year after making their relationship public.

Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Brielle Biermann is ready to enter into marriage amid her mother and stepfather's marital issue. The daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann is set to walk down the aisle for the first time after getting engaged to her boyfriend Billy Seidl.

The reality TV star made use of her social media account on Monday, February 26 to announce her engagement to her new fiance. In a post, she shared several pictures from the romantic proposal.

In one of the images, the professional baseball player got down on one knee in the middle of what appeared to be a park. Brielle covered her mouth in shock while gazing at her beau, who wore a white shirt which was untucked and a pair of black pants with matching loafers.

The 27-year-old TV personality looked pure and glowing in her long-sleeve pink dress as her long hair, which was styled in loose waves, cascaded down her chest and back. Another picture showed the couple standing side-by-side as they appeared to take a selfie while Brielle put her left hand over her mouth, showing off her new ring.

The pair also posed together in a black-and-white snap that saw her holding her fiance's face affectionately. She simply captioned the photos, "forever with you."

The post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from her family, friends and fans. Her mom Kim Zolciak left several smiling face with hearts emojis. "Congrats," Larsa Pippen simply wrote, while Savannah Chrisley excitedly said, "Omg!!! Congrats babe!!! "

The engagement came less than a year after the pair made their relationship Instagram official in April 2023. At the time, the 24-year-old athlete posted an image of Brielle sitting on his lap. "Whole lotta Rizz," he captioned the image.

When someone accused Brielle of hiding her relationship with Billy from the public, she replied in the comments section of her new post, "i posted him on my story a bunch. the people who needed to know, knew & now i can share with everyone some things are better kept private."

