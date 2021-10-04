 
 

Stanley Tucci Recalls Losing Appetite and Sense of Taste During Cancer Treatments

Stanley Tucci Recalls Losing Appetite and Sense of Taste During Cancer Treatments
WENN/Mario Mitsis
Celebrity

In a new interview, 'The Devil Wears Prada' actor reveals that after undergoing three radiation sessions, everything he ate 'tasted like wet cardboard slathered with someone's excrement.'

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stanley Tucci has opened up more about his past cancer treatments. When reflecting on his experience with the disease in a new interview, "The Devil Wears Prada" actor revealed that he once lost most of his appetite.

In a wide-ranging interview with New York Times published on Friday, October 2, the 60-year-old actor divulged that after three radiation sessions, he started experiencing vertigo and losing his appetite. He shared that everything he ate during that time tasted like "wet cardboard slathered with someone's excrement."

Stanley further stated that his biggest fear was losing his sense of taste. "I mean, if you can't eat and enjoy food, how are you going to enjoy everything else?" he added. "It was hard because I could taste everything, but I couldn't necessarily swallow," he elaborated.

Stanley then recalled a moment when he tried a Fiorentina steak, a traditional Tuscan dish. "I had to chew it for 10 minutes to get it down my throat … [sometimes] I just had to get rid of the food," he remembered, sounding disgusted with himself for wasting a good meal.

  See also...

Though he faced such unfortunate conditions, Stanley didn't want to stop working on his CNN show "Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy". He stressed, "There was no way I wasn't going to make it. I wanted to tell for a long time the story of Italy and the disparate cuisine in every region."

Stanley was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after doctors discovered a tumor at the base of his tongue. "It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo," reflected "The Hunger Games" star. The actor said he is now in remission and the cancer is not likely to come back.

At first, however, Stanley didn't want to endure the intense treatments after seeing how "horrible" they were for his first wife, Kate Tucci, who died following a breast cancer battle in 2009. "I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible," he said.

"[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time," Stanley further explained. He then noted, "I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done."

You can share this post!

Jordana Brewster 'Really Excited' Over Wedding Planning After Mason Morfit Engagement

'The Challenge' Star Cory Wharton Under Fire for Taking Photos at Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Site
Related Posts
Stanley Tucci Feels 'Much Older' After Secret Battle With Cancer

Stanley Tucci Feels 'Much Older' After Secret Battle With Cancer

Stanley Tucci, Issa Rae, RuPaul, Oprah Among Winners at 2021 Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Stanley Tucci, Issa Rae, RuPaul, Oprah Among Winners at 2021 Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Stanley Tucci Jokes About Having Whole New Career Thanks to Viral Instagram Video

Stanley Tucci Jokes About Having Whole New Career Thanks to Viral Instagram Video

Stanley Tucci Confesses to Still Grieving for Late Wife 11 Years After Her Passing

Stanley Tucci Confesses to Still Grieving for Late Wife 11 Years After Her Passing

Most Read
Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic
Celebrity

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Brian Laudrie's Family Is 'Concerned,' Hopes He's Alive

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Keisha Knight Pulliam and Brad James Get Married, Share First Wedding Pics

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Princess Beatrice Names First Child After Grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Celebrates 22-Month Anniversary With Carter Reum

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Cole Swindell Confirms He's Dating the Girl From His Romantic Music Video

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Nicki Minaj's Mom Pens a Beautiful Poem to Celebrate Papa Bear's First Birthday

Cardi B Debunks Tummy Tuck Speculation After 'Crazy A**' Childbirth

Cardi B Debunks Tummy Tuck Speculation After 'Crazy A**' Childbirth

Tiffany Haddish Buys Oxygen Chamber Following LeBron James' Rave Review

Tiffany Haddish Buys Oxygen Chamber Following LeBron James' Rave Review

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Joan Collins Calls Out the Kardashian Family for 'Awful Lot of Surgery'

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine

Kyrie Irving Offered Adult Site Lifetime Membership If He Gets COVID Vaccine