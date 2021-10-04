Stanley Tucci Recalls Losing Appetite and Sense of Taste During Cancer Treatments

WENN/Mario Mitsis Celebrity

In a new interview, 'The Devil Wears Prada' actor reveals that after undergoing three radiation sessions, everything he ate 'tasted like wet cardboard slathered with someone's excrement.'

Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stanley Tucci has opened up more about his past cancer treatments. When reflecting on his experience with the disease in a new interview, "The Devil Wears Prada" actor revealed that he once lost most of his appetite.

In a wide-ranging interview with New York Times published on Friday, October 2, the 60-year-old actor divulged that after three radiation sessions, he started experiencing vertigo and losing his appetite. He shared that everything he ate during that time tasted like "wet cardboard slathered with someone's excrement."

Stanley further stated that his biggest fear was losing his sense of taste. "I mean, if you can't eat and enjoy food, how are you going to enjoy everything else?" he added. "It was hard because I could taste everything, but I couldn't necessarily swallow," he elaborated.

Stanley then recalled a moment when he tried a Fiorentina steak, a traditional Tuscan dish. "I had to chew it for 10 minutes to get it down my throat … [sometimes] I just had to get rid of the food," he remembered, sounding disgusted with himself for wasting a good meal.

Though he faced such unfortunate conditions, Stanley didn't want to stop working on his CNN show "Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy". He stressed, "There was no way I wasn't going to make it. I wanted to tell for a long time the story of Italy and the disparate cuisine in every region."

Stanley was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 after doctors discovered a tumor at the base of his tongue. "It was too big to operate, so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo," reflected "The Hunger Games" star. The actor said he is now in remission and the cancer is not likely to come back.

At first, however, Stanley didn't want to endure the intense treatments after seeing how "horrible" they were for his first wife, Kate Tucci, who died following a breast cancer battle in 2009. "I'd vowed I'd never do anything like that, because my first wife died of cancer, and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible," he said.

"[Cancer] makes you more afraid and less afraid at the same time," Stanley further explained. He then noted, "I feel much older than I did before I was sick. But you still want to get ahead and get things done."