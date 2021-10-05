 
 

'RHOA' Season 14: WNBA Players May Join Cast, Possibility of NeNe Leakes' Return Is Unveiled

The producers are interested in having professional basketball players on the show as a source close to the production claims, 'They want different ladies with a different vibe.'

  • Oct 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - In the wake of the exits of some cast members, producers of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" are reportedly planning to bring new vibe for upcoming season. Detailing the future of the show's cast is a source of HollywoodLife.com.

According to the industry insider, none of the remaining cast members on the show, including Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Drew Sidora, have officially been asked to return to the series. "They are still casting for next season. They're supposed to start filming later this month," the source claims.

Of Cynthia Bailey, who announced her departure from the Bravo series last month, the source says, "Cynthia is open to making a guest appearance this season and she's not saying goodbye to Bravo. She's just hanging up her Housewives hat for now. [Porsha Williams] is talking like she's completely done, but Cynthia is open to returning again in the future."

"All of the ladies are going to miss Cynthia. She's a staple on the show and they all have respect for her as an OG," the source goes on to note. "Most will miss Porsha, too, but the only one she had a real friendship with anymore was Kandi. Kenya is not losing sleep over her departure, that's for sure, but she's a professional and can work with her if she needed to."

The source also discusses the possibility of NeNe Leakes' return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta". Those who misses NeNe on the show may be disappointed because the insider says, "There's no way that Nene will ever be back on that show after the way things were left between the network and her, so those rumors are completely false. There have not been any conversations for her to appear."

Instead, the producers are interested in having professional basketball players on the show. "They were talking to someone from the WNBA about joining the cast, too. They want different ladies with a different vibe," adds the insider.

