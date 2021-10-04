Meredith Marks Doubts Jen Shah's Apology After Heated Exchange About Her Son Brooks

Instagram Celebrity

After Jen says sorry to her regarding her alleged social media behavior, 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star says that she doesn't know if she can fully 'trust' her co-star's motives.

AceShowbiz - Meredith Marks apparently hasn't gotten over Jen Shah's hurtful remarks about her son Brooks. Though Jen apologized to her, "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star doubted her co-star's apology, noting that she couldn't fully "trust" Jen's motives.

In the Sunday, October 3 episode of the Bravo show, Jen apologized to the 49-year-old mom after she allegedly liked, retweeted and commented on Twitter posts about Brooks' sexuality. While saying sorry, Jen explained that "the last thing I would ever want to do is hurt Brooks."

As Jen wiped the tears away from her eye, Meredith thanked her for her apology, before Jen continued to share her sorrow. "I didn't like [those tweets], but I'm responsible," she said to Meredith. "I'll handle it with my people."

Meredith then thanked Jen once again, before Jennie Nguyen suggested that the two "hug it out." After embracing each other, Jen told Meredith that she wanted to apologize to Brooks personally as well. Meredith then agreed with Jen, noting that it would be "very productive."

However, Meredith stated in a confessional that she still has her guard up. She hinted that she didn't know if she could fully trust Jen's motives. "Jen has apologized before and the behavior continued," she said. "So how can I trust that this apology means that the behavior's gonna stop?"

The beef between Meredith and Jen started during a group ice-fishing scene in the September 26 episode of "RHOSLC". During the show, Meredith slammed Jen for her insensitive social media behavior. "There are homophobic tweets regarding my son's sexuality that you have 'liked.' It is really painful," she began. "I was told about a Zoom that you hosted where you were questioning him coming out and his sexuality."

"I heard you with my own ears talk about publicly, 'Well, Brooks has never seen a vagina,' " Meredith added. She continued defending her 21-year-old son, "Those are negative homophobic, microaggressions for a young adult -- who has not determined where he stands."

Meredith went on pointing out that Jen's gestures were "horribly painful for someone to be pressured to talk about something they're not ready to talk about." The jewelry designer stressed, "It has to stop. Enough is enough and I need to know that you are against homophobic hate and that you support the LGBT."

Jen got angry and cut Meredith off mid-sentence, saying in a high pitch, "What are you talking about?" Meredith then responded, "I'm talking about reality." Jen then claimed that she doesn't run her own social media accounts as saying, "I'm telling you, I didn't like it," before Meredith fumed, "That's probably one of 20, 30 different comments that are aggressive and hostile towards my family."