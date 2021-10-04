Dave Grohl Calls Piano Lesson Paul McCartney Gave His Daughter Crazy Full-Circle Moment

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

When promoting his upcoming memoir 'The Storyteller', the Foo Fighters founder admits that he still has the video of the Beatles member teaching his five-year-old how to play the musical instrument.

AceShowbiz - Dave Grohl still can't believe his hero Paul McCartney gave his daughter her very first piano lesson.

Promoting his upcoming memoir, "The Storyteller", the Foo Fighters star reveals the former The Beatles once stopped by his house for dinner and offered to teach five-year-old daughter Harper a few tunes.

"We have wine and pizza and we were hanging out, and it was time for Paul to go... and there was a piano in the corner of the room, and he just can't help himself," Grohl told "The Graham Norton Show".

"So he sits down at the piano and starts playing Lady Madonna... My mind is blown, I can't believe this is happening. This is like the most crazy full-circle moment of my entire life."

"My daughter Harper... is watching Paul McCartney on the piano and she goes to the kitchen and gets a coffee cup, puts some change in it and puts it on top of the piano, like it's a tip jar. She'd never taken a lesson to play any instrument at that point and she sat down and watched his hands. They sat down together, and he was showing her what to play, and they wrote a song together."

Grohl, who still has video of McCartney teaching his daughter how to play the piano, reveals he woke up the next morning to a real treat - the sound of his daughter playing the song "she had written the night before."

But once she caught her proud dad watching her, she stopped playing and hasn't touched the piano since.

"She's like, 'I wanna be a drummer!' " Dave recalled. "I'm like, 'Are you out of your mind?' "