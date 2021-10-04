 
 

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor

Prince William Reportedly Stopped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle From Christening Lilibet at Windsor
While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'hoping to host the religious ritual among family' to mend their relationship, the Duke of Cambridge allegedly thinks it's not a good idea.

AceShowbiz - Prince William and Prince Harry's feud may not end just yet. According to a new report, the Duke of Cambridge has blocked his brother and his wife Meghan Markle from holding a christening ceremony for their daughter Lilibet at St. George's Chapel at Windsor.

NBC royals correspondent Neil Sean claims to the Express that Harry and Meghan were hoping to host the religious ritual among family, hoping that it would help fix that some of their broken relationships. "Both Harry and Meghan were very keen to make that return and make sure that christening happened, particularly in front of Her Majesty The Queen," Neil says.

However, the journalist shares that there is one person who appears to be against the idea. "But that came to a grinding halt. Moving forward, there was one person who basically decided there wasn't an appetite for this and the person that seemingly is, so far, not willing to kiss and make up with his younger brother."

"According to a very good source, Prince William was the one who basically said 'no, we don't think this is going to work,' it wasn't a particularly good idea," Neil spills.

Prior to this, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly that there's a very low chance for the Cambridges and the Sussexes to spend some quality family time together for Christmas. "It's perhaps unlikely that they're going to be spending what we would think of as quality time together at Christmas and New Years and birthdays," Jonathan added.

"Just remember that the queen hasn't met her latest grandaughter. It doesn't seem likely that she's going to anytime soon. She's barely seen Archie for quite a while," he went on to say. "On a human family level, forgetting them being the royal family, there's already quite some frostiness and distance there. So I suspect if things can go well, [then] maybe they'll have the occasional meeting, but I don't think it seems very high on anyone's agenda."

