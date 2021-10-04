Lil Nas X Tweets He Misses 'P***y' After Confirming Breakup With Boyfriend

Instagram Celebrity

Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X has raised speculation anew about his sexuality following his split from his boyfriend. Just days after confirming that he is single again, the rapper has teased the possibility that he is not really gay at all.

Seemingly having not completely gotten over his broken heart, the Grammy Award-winning artist toyed with the idea of being bisexual. Taking to his Twitter account, he lamented on Friday, October 1, "this gay s**t was fun at first. i miss p***y now," adding a sad face emoji.

Fellow rapper Kevin Abstract, a founding member of Brockhampton, who is also gay, played along with Lil Nas' tweet as he replied, "p***y fire bro." However, the "Old Town Road" hitmaker appeared to have a change of heart shortly afterwards as he tweeted again, "nevermind he texted back."

Lil Nas X toyed with the idea of being bisexual.

In another tweet posted on Sunday, Lil Nas opened up about lacking inspiration for his music. "need someone to come into my life, love me, then abandon me so i can get this deluxe album finished," so he wrote, prompting his followers to offer themselves to be a possible romantic partner for the rapper.

The 'MONTERO' rapper hinted at lacking musical inspiration.

Lil Nas revealed he was in a relationship with someone special in an August interview with Variety. "I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot," he said at the time. He then gushed about his then-boyfriend at the time, "I've found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can't explain it - it's just a feeling."

Earlier this month, he confirmed the man he was dating was the guy he got cozy with in his "That's What I Want" music video, actor/dancer Yai Ariza, but they already broke up. "I was seeing someone. Um, I kind of decided I didn't want to anymore," he told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live".

When pressed if there's someone trying to flirt with him now, the 22-year-old hinted that he's not rushing into another relationship. "I don't want to ruin anybody's, uh, perception of ['That's What I Want'], but I don't think I want any guy right now," he stated. "Maybe I'm floating around right now. I just want to work on music and every now and then, you know, maybe I'll kiss a guy, every blue moon, you know."