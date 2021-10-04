 
 

NBA YoungBoy's 'Sincerely, Kentrell' Dethrones Drake's 'CLB' on Billboard 200 Chart

Music

The latest effort from the incarcerated rapper takes over Drake's album after debuting at No. 1 on the album chart after earning 137,775 equivalent album units in the U.S.

  • Oct 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Sincerely, Kentrell" has taken over the top position on Billboard 200 album chart from Drake's "Certified Lover Boy". The latest effort from the incarcerated rapper debuts at No. 1 on the chart after earning 137,775 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending of September 30.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 126,874 units. As for album sales, it comprises 10,199 with 701 units being in the form of TEA units. At No. 2 is Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" which falls one rang with 134,949 units.

Following it up at No. 3 is Lil Nas X's "Montero" after earning 59,869 equivalent album units. At No. 4 is Kanye West's former No. 1 "Donda", which is a non-mover after earning 47,692 equivalent album units. Also staying steady is Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" which is at No. 5 with 45,426 equivalent album units earned.

At No. 6 is Doja Cat's "Planet Her" which is also stationary 44,503 equivalent album units earned. Still occupying No. 7 is Morgan Wallen' "Dangerous: The Double Album" with just under 39,000 units. As for The Kid LAROI's "F**k Love", it is a non-mover at No. 8 after earning 34,893 equivalent album units.

Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" is at No. 9 with 31,404 units. Rounding out this week's Top 10 is Korean girl group Itzy as their new album "Crazy in Love" bows at No. 10 with 26,206 equivalent album units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:
  1. "Sincerelly, Kentrell" - NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again (137,775 units)
  2. "Certified Lover Boy" - Drake (134,949 units)
  3. "Montero" - Lil Nas X (59,869 units)
  4. "Donda" - Kanye West (47,692 units)
  5. "Sour" - Olivia Rodrigo (45,426 units)
  6. "Planet Her" - Doja Cat (44,503 units)
  7. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (38,729 units)
  8. "F**K Love" - The Kid LAROI (34,893 units)
  9. "Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish (31,404 units)
  10. "Crazy in Love" - Itzy (26,206 units)

