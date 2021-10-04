Dale Moss Reportedly Hooked Up With Abigail Heringer While He and Clare Crawley on Break

Instagram Celebrity

Clare previously raised eyebrow when she subtly tagged the 'Bachelor in Paradise' star in her cryptic Instagram post referencing her split from the former football player.

AceShowbiz - Abigail Heringer was dragged into the ongoing drama between Dale Moss and Clare Crawley. The latter raised eyebrow when she tagged Abigail in her cryptic Instagram post referencing her split from the former football player. While Abigail quickly untagged herself, people started to think that the breakup might have something to do with the "Bachelor in Paradise" star.

In an Instagram post by gossip blog Deuxmoi, someone shared an anonymous tip about a potentially scandalous hookup between Bachelor Nation. "A Bachelor favorite hooked up with a Bachelor Nation recent 'winner' who *may or may not have been* on a break earlier this year," the post, which was shared on Reddit, read. "One of them is on Paradise right now but producers won't mess up her good girl edit...."

A follow-up post then read, "Anon but this is true -- one of my girlfriends is really good friends with one of the girls from [Matt James]' season and it's been on the low for a while now but now that they are breaking up for good it will be more known."

Further backing up the speculations that Abigail hooked up with Dale, a source told Us Weekly that the two had indeed "hooked up" at one point long before her stint on "Bachelor in Paradise"." The insider also claimed tha Abigail didn't try to keep the fling a secret among her friends because she "was under the impression that he and Clare weren't serious" anymore.

As for why Clare tagged Abigail in her post, she allegedly "found out about the alleged hookup from the internet rumors that day and tagged her in her photo to show everyone that she knew what had happened."

Another source revealed tha Dale and Abigail met at a flag football game in NYC that a lot of Bachelor Nation alums were at. However, the source denied they ever hooked up, saying, "Everyone went to a bar after, they did not sleep together. He's never cheated on Clare. They never kissed or had sex. Dale is friends with Abigail."

Last month, Clare and Dale were said to have broken up and "it's for good this time." The two reportedly called it quits because they "couldn't agree on some major issues," including which state to live in and when they have to start having kids. "Dale and Clare have split again," a source said. "This time it's for good. It didn't end well."