 
 

Gwen Stefani Raves Over 'Total Honeymoon Vibes' After Blake Shelton Wedding

Speaking to Jade Iovine during 'Tell Me About It' podcast, the No Doubt frontwoman says that her intimate wedding ceremony is 'one of the greatest moments' of her life.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani is still feeling marriage bliss after tying the knot with Blake Shelton. Two weeks after having the "greatest moment" of her life, the No Doubt frontwoman raved over "total honeymoon vibes" in a new interview.

Speaking to Jade Iovine in Tuesday, July 19 episode of the "Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine" podcast, the 51-year-old country songstress revealed that she is feeling "total honeymoon vibes right now." Of her wedding day, which was officiated by longtime friend and "The Voice" host Carson Daly, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker stated that it was her "greatest moment." She said, "It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously."

"It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be," Gwen added. Gushing over her big day, she went on to add, "I just feel so lucky. One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace." She then elaborated, "Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life," and laughed.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Gwen also shared her thoughts about Blake. The "Don't Speak" singer praised her husband, "That man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing. I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. And he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."

A day prior to her interview with Jade, Gwen marked two weeks of becoming Blake's wife. The "Rich Girl" singer shared on her Instagram page a black-and-white throwback photo from her very intimate wedding ceremony, which was held at the country music crooner's Oklahoma ranch on July 3. "Happy 2 week anniversary [love] @blakeshelton @darlingangel6 @carsondaly," she captioned the sweet post.

