 
 

Ozzy Osbourne Enlists Iconic Guitarists for New LP, LCD Soundsystem Reunite for NY Residency

The lead vocalist of Black Sabbath has recruited his famous friends for next solo studio installment while James Murphy and bandmates regroup for residency show in New York.

  • Oct 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne has recruited a handful of guitar greats to join him in the studio for his next album.

The project will feature Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, and Ozzy's former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi.

Announcing the news on a new episode of Ozzy Speaks on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard, the rocker admits it was easy getting the legends to join him on the record.

"You just write the song and you just ask them to sing (or play) what you (give them)," Ozzy said. "The good thing is it's interesting to work with somebody else. But the bad thing is if it don't work, you can't (just let it go) 'cause they'll get all p**sed off (sic)."

And he reveals he clashed with Clapton over a lyric on the new album, explaining, "One of the lyrics was about Jesus, and he wasn't sure about that. But it was all right in the end."

Meanwhile, LCD Soundsystem are planning a major comeback after a lengthy hiatus by lining up a run of 20 shows at New York City venue Brooklyn Steel.

James Murphy and his bandmates announced the residency on Friday (01Oct21), revealing shows will begin on 23 November and run for a month.

The news came as a surprise to many fans after Murphy revealed the band was on a "full hiatus" earlier this year.

"Because of the nature of the band, when we're not touring, we're just, like, back to normal life completely... Everyone does other stuff," he told Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast. "Everyone has their own things going on."

LCD Soundsystem's last studio album, "American Dream", was released in 2017 and the band last performed together over three years ago.

