 
 

Bob Geldof Surprised by Family and Friends on 70th Birthday

Bob Geldof Surprised by Family and Friends on 70th Birthday
WENN
Celebrity

The Boomtown Rats ringleader is saluted by family and famous friends that include Elton John, Bono, The Edge, Ringo Stars, and Sting ahead of his 70th birthday.

  • Oct 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Live Aid hero Bob Geldof was treated to an early surprise 70th birthday salute during a visit to Ireland's "Late Late Show" on Friday (01Oct21).

Stars like Elton John, Bono, Ringo Starr, Sting, and Roger Waters shot video greetings to the Boomtown Rats frontman, who had no idea his appearance on the popular show would be a big virtual party.

The rocker admitted he was thrilled by the outpouring of love, telling host Ryan Tubridy, "It's pretty mad... You're in Dun Laoghaire, feeling empty and lost, the next minute you're on a chair on national TV and the president of Ireland writes you a letter."

He then pointed to his wife, Jeanne, and daughters, Pixie and Tiger, in the audience, calling them "the most beautiful women in the world" and singling out daughter Pixie, noting she's "the mother of my eight-week-old grandson."

  See also...

Jeanne, Pixie, Tiger, and Geldof's sister, Lynn, then discussed Geldof's life and career.

U2 bandmates Bono and The Edge also had a special musical tribute planned, performing an acoustic version of The Beatles' "In My Life" via video link for Geldof, who turns 70 next week (05Oct21).

In a 2014 interview, Bob Geldof talked about raising his kids in the public eye, "Whatever people think about us, this is a normal family. Close the door and it's normal. They're your kids, you're their parents. It's still homework, it's still tea time, it's still that, you know? And it's having to go to school in the morning."

"But it's having to go to school where, on more than several occasions, there were 40 photographers walking backwards in front of you. There are circumstances in my children's lives that were egregious, obviously. Imagine that: that's the tip of an iceberg, because there's the public thing, too. But they shouldn't have had to live that part of it, for they were children. My kids are admirable people."

You can share this post!

Brandi Carlile Would Love to Fill in Chris Cornell's Spot as Soundgarden's Singer

Randy Travis to Receive Lifetime Award at 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

Related Posts
Bob Geldof Confesses He Thought U2 Was 'Frankly Dire' at First

Bob Geldof Confesses He Thought U2 Was 'Frankly Dire' at First

Most Read
Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly
Celebrity

Twitter Calls to Cancel Jada Pinkett Smith as She Allegedly Slept With Underage Chris Kelly

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Katie Couric Calls Prince Harry Stank of Cigarettes And Alcohol in New Book, Roasts Martha Stewart

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Sofia Vergara Celebrates National Coffee Day With Racy Pic

Rihanna Leaves Yung Baby Tate in Tears With Support Following Body-Shaming Comments

Rihanna Leaves Yung Baby Tate in Tears With Support Following Body-Shaming Comments

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

JayDaYoungan Vows to Pay Bills for Jail Employee Who's Fired for Taking His Picture Inside Cell

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

R. Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend 'Instantly' Filled With Remorse After Defending Him in Gayle King Interview

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

Yung Baby Tate Gives Ayesha Howard 'a Pass' After She's Slammed Over 'Poor Eating Habits'

'RHOP' Alum Katie Rost Cries for Help as She Accuses Mom of Dumping Her in the Woods

'RHOP' Alum Katie Rost Cries for Help as She Accuses Mom of Dumping Her in the Woods

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Charli Baltimore Admits to Throwing Notorious B.I.G.'s Jewelry in Pool Because of Jealousy

Nicki Minaj Insists Her Comment on Being Left Out of Lil Wayne's Birthday Bash Is 'Lil Jokey Joke'

Nicki Minaj Insists Her Comment on Being Left Out of Lil Wayne's Birthday Bash Is 'Lil Jokey Joke'

Kylie Jenner Blasted by Disappointed Buyers for Using 'Paper-Thin' Material for Her Swimsuits

Kylie Jenner Blasted by Disappointed Buyers for Using 'Paper-Thin' Material for Her Swimsuits

Emma Watson Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Leo Robinton

Emma Watson Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Leo Robinton

Summer Walker Shades London on Da Track as She Envisions 'Happy Pregnancy' With New BF

Summer Walker Shades London on Da Track as She Envisions 'Happy Pregnancy' With New BF