Bob Geldof Surprised by Family and Friends on 70th Birthday

WENN Celebrity

The Boomtown Rats ringleader is saluted by family and famous friends that include Elton John, Bono, The Edge, Ringo Stars, and Sting ahead of his 70th birthday.

Oct 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Live Aid hero Bob Geldof was treated to an early surprise 70th birthday salute during a visit to Ireland's "Late Late Show" on Friday (01Oct21).

Stars like Elton John, Bono, Ringo Starr, Sting, and Roger Waters shot video greetings to the Boomtown Rats frontman, who had no idea his appearance on the popular show would be a big virtual party.

The rocker admitted he was thrilled by the outpouring of love, telling host Ryan Tubridy, "It's pretty mad... You're in Dun Laoghaire, feeling empty and lost, the next minute you're on a chair on national TV and the president of Ireland writes you a letter."

He then pointed to his wife, Jeanne, and daughters, Pixie and Tiger, in the audience, calling them "the most beautiful women in the world" and singling out daughter Pixie, noting she's "the mother of my eight-week-old grandson."

Jeanne, Pixie, Tiger, and Geldof's sister, Lynn, then discussed Geldof's life and career.

U2 bandmates Bono and The Edge also had a special musical tribute planned, performing an acoustic version of The Beatles' "In My Life" via video link for Geldof, who turns 70 next week (05Oct21).

In a 2014 interview, Bob Geldof talked about raising his kids in the public eye, "Whatever people think about us, this is a normal family. Close the door and it's normal. They're your kids, you're their parents. It's still homework, it's still tea time, it's still that, you know? And it's having to go to school in the morning."

"But it's having to go to school where, on more than several occasions, there were 40 photographers walking backwards in front of you. There are circumstances in my children's lives that were egregious, obviously. Imagine that: that's the tip of an iceberg, because there's the public thing, too. But they shouldn't have had to live that part of it, for they were children. My kids are admirable people."