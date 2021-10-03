Brandi Carlile Would Love to Fill in Chris Cornell's Spot as Soundgarden's Singer

WENN Music

The 'By the Way, I Forgive You' singer is a huge fan of the late Soundgarden frontman and she is keen to hit the road with his band as their new lead vocalist.

AceShowbiz - Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has a major goal for 2022 - she wants to tour as Soundgarden's guest singer.

The "Right On Time" hitmaker sang with the surviving members of the band at 2019's all-star Chris Cornell tribute in Los Angeles, and recorded a "Record Store Day" single with them a year ago (Sep20). The rockers also joined a thrilled Brandi onstage in August (21) for one of her shows.

And now there's only one thing left on her Soundgarden bucket list.

In a new episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, she reveals she "would make the time" to tour as Soundgarden's singer, adding, "I am such a Chris Cornell fan. I loved him so much. I was so devastated when he left us."

Cornell took his own life in 2017.

Meanwhile, Brandi Carlile nearly overdosed following the success of her 2018 album "By the Way, I Forgive You". In her memoir, she spilled details about her past struggle with steroids and sleep aids abuse which led to the scary moment.

She would often took the drugs to deal with rigorous touring schedule and recurring cysts on her vocal cords. One time in April that year, she was alone in a New York City hotel room when she "realized with a shot of adrenaline and shame that [she] was staring down at six Xanax."

Noting that she was "just a tired mom alone in a hotel room afraid to let anyone down," she learned her lesson. "I will always think about that before I pass judgment on a person who's had a drug overdose," she added.