 
 

Randy Travis to Receive Lifetime Award at 2021 CMT Artists of the Year

The 'Storms of Life' singer has become the latest honoree at the upcoming 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, joining Mickey Guyton, Chris Stapleton, and more.

  • Oct 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Randy Travis will become only the sixth recipient of the Artist of a Lifetime honour at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony in October (21).

The country star will join Merle Haggard, Kenny Rogers, Shania Twain, Loretta Lynn, and Reba McEntire in the legends club when he accepts the trophy, weeks after the re-release of his 1986 debut album, "Storms of Life".

Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs have been named this year's CMT Artist of the Year honorees, and Mickey Guyton is to receive the Breakthrough Artist of the Year award.

The 2021 CMT Artists of the Year celebration will take place on 13 October (21).

Meanwhile, Kane Brown dominated this year's CMT Music Awards in June. He picked up two prizes out of his four nominations. He took home Male Video of the Year for "Worship You" and Collaborative Video of the Year for his duet with Chris Young on "Famous Friends".

Carrie Underwood's collaboration with John Legend on "Hallelujah" was named Video of the Year, Gabby Barrett's "The Good Ones" was awarded Female Video of the Year, Little Big Town's "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" was crowned Duo/Group Video of the Year, Dylan Scott's "Nobody" won Breakthrough Video of the Year, Kelsea Ballerini's performance with Halsey at last year's awards became CMT Performance of the Year, Taylor Swift's "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)" was deemed Best Family Feature, and Linda Martell was honored with Equal Play Award.

