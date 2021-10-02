 
 

Colin Jost Shares His Mom's Reaction to Him and Scarlett Johansson Naming Their Son Cosmo

While the 'Saturday Night Live' star shares that his mom has eventually has come around with the name, she still tries to pitch other names for the couple's first child together.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Colin Jost's mom is apparently not a fan of his and Scarlett Johansson's choice of name for their newborn baby, Cosmo. During his guest appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers", the "Saturday Night Live" star revealed how his relatives reacted to the unique name.

In the episode, Colin noted to host Seth Meyers that his family has always been "very supportive." However, he admitted, "My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn't quite understand it. I don't know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing."

"She would call us after three or four days, she'd be like, 'Cosmo,' " Colin explained. "And she'd be like, 'And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?' And we're like, 'Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital.' "

He went on recalling, "She was like 'OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there's also a name Cosimo with an 'I,' so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that's his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo.' "

The comedian then revealed that his mom seemingly has come around after she spoke to friends in her Staten Island neighborhood. "Eventually, she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives," the 39-year-old shared. "And so then she would call, and she would say, 'I met someone--they said their uncle's name is Cosmo. So it is OK.' "

Still, his mom apparently tries to pitch other names for the baby. "Then she goes, 'There's a patron saint called Cosmos, so that's another option/ We don't need more worse variants on Cosmo. But thanks, Mom," Colin joked.

Colin and Scarlett welcomed their first child together in August. In addition to Cosmo, the "Black Widow" actress is a parent to 7-year-old daughter Rose, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

