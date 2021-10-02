 
 

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Still Perform on 'DWTS' Despite Testing Positive for COVID

Instagram
TV

The 'Dancing With the Stars' contestants will perform the following dance on the long-running competition series separately and virtually from their own homes after contracting coronavirus.

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby will still perform on "Dancing With the Stars" despite testing positive for COVID-19. According to the "Dance Moms" star, she and her dancing partner will compete separately and virtually from their homes.

"We're going to be doing it from the comfort of our own home," the 37-year-old, who was "fully vaccinated" with Moderna, said in the Friday, October 1 episode of "Good Morning America". In the clip, the former "Jane the Virgin" star shared a look at her house. "Look at that, I've turned our living room into a ballroom," she said.

Cheryl first opened up that she tested positive for the virus on September 26. "I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID," she said. After explaining that she's been "feeling progressively worse" throughout the day, Cheryl claimed she felt "so bad" for her dancing partner Cody.

"I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s**t and it's so overwhelming," she told the viewers while fighting back tears. "It's Sunday and the show's tomorrow. I just hope I didn't spread it."

Then on September 30, Cody took to his Instagram account to share the news he didn't "want to be sharing." In the clip, the 34-year-old dancer began opening up, "I have tested positive for COVID again, the second time this year."

Cody went on detailing his symptoms as saying, "I have really mild symptoms. Congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough." The Peloton instructor then insisted that his symptoms are not as bad as his first time contracting the virus.

"But in comparison to when I had COVID earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and antibodies working -- we're super grateful for that," Cody continued. Of his participation on the ABC show, he explained that he is still figuring out. "As far as my fate on 'Dancing with the Stars', we're still trying to figure that out right now," he said.

Concluding his video, Cody said that he was going to "eat all the yummy food" that he could before potentially losing his sense of taste and smell. He signed off with his signature Peloton goodbye, "Bye boos."

In the caption of his clip, Cody stated that he contracted the virus though he's "fully vaccinated and took many precautions" and "following CDC guidelines." He also noted that he will be "taking a break" from work for a few days to "properly rest and recover "as well as avoid exposing others." He ended his note as saying, "I appreciate all your support and I'll be back as soon as I am ready."

