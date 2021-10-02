 
 

Nick Cannon May Be Replacing Wendy Williams' Time Slot With His New Daytime Show

The 'Wild 'N Out' host is in talks to take over 'The Wendy Williams Show' host's time slot with his new talk show, as network executives look towards a 'backup plan.'

  • Oct 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon may potentially take over Wendy Williams' time slots if the TV hostess doesn't return to her daytime show. The reports came after "The Wendy Williams Show" host was said to be "stressed out" and "not ready" following her psych and health issues.

"The executives have been talking," a source close to the show told Page Six on Friday, October 1. "They are keeping a close eye on [Wendy's] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan."

Nick's new syndicated talk show, aptly named "Nick Cannon Show", premiered on Monday, September 27 on a local Fox affiliate. The so-called inside source went on to add, "It would not be a far stretch for Nick to take her time slot… Debmar-Mercury [which produces both shows] is really pushing to make Nick Cannon's show a huge success."

"He already has a major platform, and a huge fanbase, so it is an easy win," the insider continued to compliment "The Masked Singer" host. "So, if Wendy's show ends up being a no-go, their backup plan is already set."

  See also...

Previously, Wendy reportedly might "walk away" from "The Wendy Williams Show". On September 29, a source divulged that the daytime diva could quit from her talk show as she's "over it" following her serious mental and health issues.

"The show is set to air through the 2021-22 season," a source close to the production of the talk show informed The Sun. The informant explained further, "There is no decision beyond that, but she could very well walk away. She's over it."

The speculations came after Wendy was reportedly "stressed out" and "not ready" ahead of the talk show's season premiere. "She shouldn't be filming yet -- it's way too soon," a source spilled. The insider went on to add, "She's stressed and she's lonely. Wendy has enough money, she's single. She needs to go get clean and enjoy her life."

A separate source close to Wendy, who appeared wheelchair-bound and bruised in sightings last week, claimed that the TV hostess "got problems and unfortunately people bottom out." The insider continued, "When I saw that she was hospitalized, I felt bad. I hope that she will get to a better place, and I'm sure that when the ambulance came -- that she went to get the help she needs."

